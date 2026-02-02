Prophet Elbernard addressed his missed prophecy head-on, stressing humility, accountability, and steadfast commitment to his spiritual calling

Church members praised Prophet Elbernard’s openness, commending his honesty and reassurance, even as the prophecy did not unfold as expected

The man of God has also announced that he will be stepping down from preaching in church for a few weeks, which has stirred massive reactions online

Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, General Overseer of Spirit Life Revival Ministries, has assured his congregation of his unwavering commitment to his calling.

This happened despite the prophet taking a short break from preaching after his prophecy on the NPP presidential primaries did not come true.

During the Sunday service on February 1, he spoke openly to the congregation, saying that while he could not control how they reacted, he remained committed to his ministry.

“I can’t influence and determine how you respond and react, but I want you to understand that I’m still here. I am not going to ask you to stay here, nor am I asking you to leave,” he said. “But I will be back.”

Elbernard explained that addressing the situation openly was essential. Drawing from his book, School of Prophecy, particularly Chapter 16, titled "When a Prophet Misses It," he outlined how a spiritual leader should respond when a prophetic word does not come to pass.

The book, written several years ago and released in 2025, details principles of humility, integrity, and personal responsibility in ministry.

“I do not seek encouragement from members in moments like this,” he remarked.

“I seek accountability.”

Prophet Elbernard takes accountability for failed prophecy

The prophet’s remarks follow his earlier public apology on Facebook, in which he addressed the missed prediction regarding the NPP presidential primaries held on January 31, 2026. Elbernard had foretold that former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, would win the contest, claiming that an angel of God detailed the outcome to him.

In one declaration, he even told Mr Agyapong that the number he selected during the primary would determine his final position in the election. However, the election concluded with former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerging victorious, earning the flagbearer position for the 2028 general elections.

Despite the unexpected outcome, Prophet Elbernard maintained a composed stance before his congregation, emphasising lessons in humility, spiritual responsibility, and the importance of accountability in ministry.

He urged members to focus on the church's enduring mission rather than on the outcome of any individual prophecy. Through his measured response, Elbernard reinforced the message that spiritual leadership is rooted not in perfect predictions but in steadfast service, integrity, and the courage to guide a congregation through both triumphs and setbacks.

ElBernard announces temporary withdrawal from political prophecies

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, the revered leader of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has made significant declarations in the wake of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries held on January 31, 2026.

This announcement followed the unexpected loss of Ghanaian politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who was vying for the NPP presidential position.

He expressed his commitment to stepping back from public teaching, preaching, and pulpit ministry for a defined period.

