Prophet Nigel Gaisie has released his final prophecy ahead of the NPP presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026

He insists Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will win the race, saying God has confirmed the outcome to him four different times

Gaisie's prophecy about the NPP primaries outcome occurred a few weeks after his prophecy about the Afcon finals failed to materialise

Popular Ghanaian prophet Nigel Gaisie has shared his final prophecy for the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries on January 31, 2026.

Former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, are expected to contest for the NPP flagbearer race for the 2028 elections.

Kwahu Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP, and former Educational Minister Yaw Osei Aduwtwum, are also contesting the elections.

Ahead of the tightly contested polls, numerous Ghanaian prophets have shared prophesies about the expected results of the race.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie shares final election prophecy

In an Instagram post shared by GhOne TV on January 28, 2026, Prophet Nigel Gaisie relayed his final prophecy about the race.

He reiterated that his previous vision about Dr Mahamudu Bawumia winning the race had not changed, but that God had rather reconfirmed it to him multiple times.

“Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will win the NPP's primaries, God has shown it to me four times," he said.

Nigel Gaisie had previously stated emphatically that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was going to be the flagbearer of the NPP.

“The Spirit of God carried me. The Spirit of God carried me. And when the Spirit of God carried me, I saw Mr Tesite leading, seemingly as though he had won. Then I saw lamentations. I saw pleadings. I saw lamentations. I saw pleadings. Then I saw another take it. I saw Dr Bawumia take it. I saw the perfect will of God turning into the permissive will of God,” he said.

The Instagram post with Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy is below.

Prophet ElBernard prophesies Kennedy Agyapong’s victory

Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prediction contradicted a prophecy by another popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun.

The founder and leader of the Spirit Life Revival Ministries said that the former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, was destined to win the polls.

Despite many other prophets predicting the opposite, Elbernard has stuck to his guns.

“I’m putting my 27 years of experience of seeing and hearing from God, and my 18 years of pastoring a church in Accra on the line. Kennedy Agyapong has won the election, and he’s already preparing to go face the NDC,” he said.

The Facebook video of Prophet Bernard Elbernard prophesying Kennedy Agyapong’s victory is below.

Nigel Gaisie’s Afcon prophecy fails

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy about the African Cup of Nations Final failed to materialise.

Prior to the final, he shared a post on social media that indicated that Morocco would win the final, causing many Ghanaians to criticise him after Senegal’s victory.

