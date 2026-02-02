Prophet Nigel Gaisie has raised concerns over the growing disrespect faced by prophets in Ghana, calling for recognition of their spiritual role and authority

He urged unity and mutual respect among men of God, emphasising that prophets must support one another to strengthen faith communities across the nation

His statements sparked widespread online discussion, with netizens sharing diverse opinions and stirring massive reactions across social media platforms

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has sparked online conversations as he addressed what he described as growing disrespect toward prophets in Ghana.

In a heartfelt post on social media, the man of God expressed concern over how some Christians mistreat spiritual leaders, urging believers to foster unity and mutual respect.

“The level of disrespect towards prophets in Ghana is just too bad. Sadly, Christians are the ones abusing the prophets.... Let’s protect our own, let’s pray and support one another. WE ARE ONE BIG FAMILY.....LET LOVE LEAD....PNG,” he wrote.

Prophet Gaisie also used the post to encourage togetherness among men of God, emphasising that respect and collaboration are essential for the faith community to thrive. His call for unity resonates beyond the clergy, reminding all believers of their shared responsibility in nurturing spiritual growth.

Through his message, Nigel Gaisie has reignited conversations about the place of prophets in Ghanaian society, stressing the importance of respect, love, and community support for spiritual leaders who guide and inspire millions across the nation.

Nigel Gaisie’s disrespect claims spark reactions

Netizens have flooded comment sections, sharing their thoughts on the prophet’s message. Many praised him for speaking out, while others reflected on the need for greater accountability and harmony among spiritual leaders.

Below are some of the most interesting comments shared by netizens.

Isaac Zogbator shared:

"If it was Prophet Nigel that missed the prophecy, will other prophets rally to defend him? Hmmmmm."

Christopher Deffor wrote:

"Nigel Gaisie, you are my man, but please, prophets should focus on winning souls for Christ and desist from involving in active politics rather than their main core mandate, leave politicians to do their politics and please focus on winning souls for Christ my humble opinion."

Richard K. B. Eyiah shared:

"I think it's important you(Prophets) remain focused, don't meddle in activities that put the name of God into disrepute, and carry yourselves well to command respect and not demand respect."

Lawrencia Abena Wurah commented:

"We will pray and support the real prophets, not charlatans. I believe in prophecy and love prophets but we won’t support anyone blindly in the name of Christianity."

Eunice Govina added:

"I understand you, Prophet, so well, yet some prophets aren’t genuine and some of their ways of doing stuffs, utterances makes individual not have faith in them nor think of protecting them."

Justin Akueson wrote:

"I am an avid student when it comes to the prophetic, so I like prophets a lot, but I don't follow just any prophet. God called a lot of men and women to do His work, and they all went about their mission differently; none copied the other. And they were also unique. Just like it is today. And one thing we shouldn't lose sight of is that the prophetic ministry is the most controversial out of all the ministries, and there's a reason. It's the only ministry that talks about your past, present and the future."

Justin Akueson added:

"Prophets speak the mind of God; they are not invincible and no superhumans, in short, they're servants, and servants do get it wrong sometimes, if not most of the time. Now, here comes the zillion cedis question: who then is a true prophet of God, or better still, what makes one a genuine prophet of God? Check their antecedents or their track records. If a prophet has given a countless number of prophecies and they've all come to pass, but only one didn't, I won't consider that prophet fake just because one prophecy didn't get fulfilled. To me, that prophet is genuine."

"Prophecies and their fulfilment are not incumbent upon the prophet who uttered it, but rather the one being prophesied to; one has to contend with it for its fulfilment or not. God loves us all, and He is never biased, but He has His favourite children who are obedient to Him, and to them He reveals more, because of their patience and obedience to God. Prophets and prophecy did not die out with the Old Testament; they're still around.

Prophet TB Joshua." Justin Akueson shared.

Nigel Gaisie reacts to NPP primary results

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie has reacted to the near-certain victory of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP primaries by sharing how he prayed against Kennedy Agyapong's victory.

The NPP held its flagbearer elections on January 31, 2026, to select its presidential candidate for the 2028 elections in Ghana.

The candidates for the elections include former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Engineer Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong, and former Educational Minister and Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

