Hannah Olateju has won the admiration of many after she attended the Africa Prosperity Dialogue 2026 in Accra

She could not hide her amusement over the energetic dance moves by the cultural troupe at the event grounds

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated the young woman for being an inspiration to others

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

UK-based Nigerian entrepreneur and amputee, Hannah Olateju, is trending for all the right reasons in Ghana after she joined entrepreneurs and business leaders in Accra for the Africa Prosperity Dialogue 2026.

The event, which is in its fourth year, was held at the Accra International Conference Centre in Ghana.

Nigerian beauty blogger and entrepreneur attends the Africa Prosperity Dialolgue in event in Ghana. Photo credit:@tinanewsgh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video which has now gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of tinanews showed the adorable moment she arrived at the event centre.

The popular Nigerian blogger, bemused by the cultural troupe dancers, began recording with her phone as the dancers displayed the beautiful Adowa dance moves.

She beamed with smiles at the adorable performance before she entered the auditorium.

Nigerian beauty blogger and entrepreneur flaunts her beauty as she attends an event in Ghana. Photo credit:@hannahthegreat_1/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Profile of Hannah Olateju

The story of Hannah Olateju is one of determination and motivation, having overcome what many thought of as a disability in pursuit of her dream.

According to The Sun, Hannah Olateju became a quadruple amputee after her limbs were amputated as a toddler.

This happened after she contracted meningitis, which led to gangrene, hence causing doctors to amputate all four of her limbs to save her life.

Despite the disability, Hannah has made strides in her field, where she is now known as a blogger and beauty content creator, using that channel to speak against discrimination and challenge stereotypes in society.

Africa Prosperity Dialogue 2026

The Africa Prosperity Dialogue 2026 is a three-day event being held in Accra from February 4 to 6, 2026.

The summit brings together political and business leaders and entrepreneurs with the aim of empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and encouraging women and young people to fully participate in Africa’s single market under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Ghana's Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who was a keynote speaker at the event, stressed the need for greater unity among African countries in order to strengthen integration while driving shared prosperity.

Other well-known figures who attended the event include business mogul Daniel McKorley (McDan), Nakeyat, Lily Mohammed and Stonebwoy.

Watch the video below:

Peeps praise Hannah Olateju’s beauty

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video were delighted that Hannah Olateju attended the event, with many praising her beauty.

here.in.pair stated:

"Ouuu so beautiful"

CAKES IN NUNGUA stated:

"waooooooo that's beautiful"

Nate's catering services added:

"wow God is wonderful"

Physically challenged woman welcomes a baby

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman who is physically challenged gave birth to a beautiful baby and posted a video of the child online.

The mother, Nikki Kademaunga, first showed people the period she was pregnant.

The video then showed her announcing news of the successful delivery of her baby, and many netizens were happy for her.

Source: YEN.com.gh