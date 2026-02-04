GhOne TV presenter Lily Mohammed made her first public appearance on February 4, 2026, days after her high-profile feud with Louisa Laryea

Lily Mohammed was spotted at the Africa Prosperity Dialogue at the Accra International Conference Centre, drawing attention in a black dress

Ghanaians on social media shared comments admiring her looks as the fallout from her beef with Louisa Laryea maintains her time in the spotlight

GhOne TV presenter Lily Mohammed grabbed attention as she made her first public appearance after her bitter feud with veteran journalist Israel Laryea’s wife, Louisa.

Lily Mohammed steals the show in public appearance after Louisa Laryea feud. Image credit: @tina_news_gh

Source: TikTok

Lily Mohammed grabbed headlines on January 28, 2026, when she went on a heated rant on her television show, targeting Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

She expressed displeasure over the fact that American streamer IShowSpeed had been granted a Ghanaian passport in record time after he visited the country on January 26 as part of his African tour.

“Wonyɛ serious? Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, you were somebody that we had high expectations of. You shove a Ghanaian passport into the hands of somebody who comes, who is streaming, who is embarking on his own personal thing. For what achievement? What has he done for Ghana [other than] he’s come to sit on our jollof?" she queried.

Her post went viral and sparked controversy online, with supporters and detractors alike making their voices heard.

Louisa Laryea shared the most viral critique, blasting Lily over her opinion and accusing her of practising shallow journalism.

She clapped back in a biting response, sparking a feud that dominated the headlines in the subsequent days.

Lily Mohammed makes rare public appearance

On Wednesday, February 4, 2026, Lily Mohammed appeared in public for the first time since her feud with Louisa Laryea.

She attended the Africa Prosperity Dialogue held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), an event organised to advance the free trade potential of the continent.

Lily Mohammed was spotted exiting the program in a beautiful black dress, attracting attention from all as she made her way to her car.

The TikTok video of Lily Mohammed is below.

Reactions to Lily Mohammed’s public appearance

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Lily Mohammed at the Africa Prosperity Dialogue.

bull said:

"Journalism has lost its credibility la 😫😫😫."

3cFocus wrote:

"Our TV personalities are always beautiful. The class of Abena Kyei Boachie is found in almost all the top TV stations in the country. Ghana is blessed."

Ama commented:

"It's the walking for me, beautiful."

Wode Maya heavily criticises Lily Mohammed over her viral rant targeting Okudzeto Ablakwa for granting IShowSpeed a Ghanaian passport. Image credit: WodeMaya, @sammykaymedia/Instagram, LilyMohammed

Source: Facebook

Wode Maya slams Lily Mohammed

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya slammed Lily Mohammed over her controversial attack on the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

In an interview with popular Ghanaian blogger Sammy Kay, Wode Maya said there was nothing wrong with the Minister's actions and described Mohammed's response as unnecessary.

His comment triggered massive reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians agreeing with his perspective that the presenter's criticism over IShowSpeed being granted a passport was overblown.

Source: YEN.com.gh