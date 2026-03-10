An experienced Fire Service Officer has explained that passing the medical screening does not guarantee recruitment in Ghana’s internal security services

He detailed the vetting stage, highlighting background checks and community investigations a critical phase that has sparked widespread online discussions

Qualified applicants are urged to screenshot their portal results immediately to secure solid proof in case of technical glitches or delays in the process

A Fire Service Officer has taken to social media to guide applicants on the next steps in Ghana’s internal security service recruitment process.

Several candidates assumed that successfully passing the medical screening marked the end of the exercise.

However, the officer, known online as ekow_kakra on TikTok, clarified that an additional phase follows the medical assessment, which plays a crucial role in the selection process.

According to him, this stage is designed to conduct social and background investigations on applicants, ensuring that candidates with criminal records or questionable conduct are identified before recruitment.

“You will go for vetting before training school. This is where the authorities will visit your neighbourhood to investigate your conduct,” he explained.

The process also involves reviewing official records to confirm whether applicants have any criminal history. References provided by candidates are contacted to provide further insights about their character.

This phase, he emphasised, is critical to maintaining the integrity and credibility of the security services, ensuring that only suitable candidates are admitted to serve the nation.

Government completes release of aptitude test results

Meanwhile, many applicants in the ongoing internal security services recruitment have voiced concerns on social media over delays in receiving their aptitude test results.

The development follows an earlier announcement by the government, through the Ministry of Interior, outlining a schedule for the release of results for the various recruitment categories.

According to the timeline, results for all applicants were expected to be released between March 4 and March 9, 2026. Within that period, candidates across the different categories were to check their status on the recruitment portal to determine whether they had qualified for the next stage of the process.

However, as of Tuesday, March 10, 2026, a number of applicants from Categories A, B and C say they are yet to receive their results. Many claim their status on the C-SERP recruitment portal still reads “pending,” leaving them uncertain about their progress in the exercise.

The situation has triggered widespread discussion online, with applicants sharing their frustrations and seeking clarity on the status of their applications.

Some have called on the authorities to address the issue and provide an update on the remaining results, while others have expressed hope that the situation will be resolved in the coming days.

Applicants share frustrations over result delays

The delay has generated significant online reactions, with affected candidates posting their experiences and concerns on various platforms.

While some have urged the government to intervene and provide clarification, others have chosen to remain hopeful, leaving the outcome in faith as they wait for updates.

Below are some reactions shared by applicants online.

Applicants urged to screenshot aptitude test results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that as several applicants across the country await the publication of their aptitude test results, a popular Ghanaian content creator, Dora Esinam, stepped in with firm and timely guidance.

In a Facebook post on March 4, 2026, the official date communicated by the government for the commencement of publication of results, she urged candidates to act swiftly and strategically when checking up on the CSERP portal.

Dora Esinam advised security service applicants to immediately take a screenshot as soon as their status showed 'qualified', ensuring that their identification details were clearly captured in the image for added safety.

