Miss Malaika Queen Hamamat Montia, popularly known as the Shea Butter Queen, has returned to the media spotlight following her global recognition during American streamer IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana.

In a widely circulated Facebook video, the beauty and entrepreneur sat down with Ghanaian media personality Kwabena Anokye Disi, popularly known as Bola Ray, who also serves as the brand ambassador for the government’s GoldBod Jewellery.

During the conversation, Hamamat shared fascinating insights into the origins of shea butter, a product deeply rooted in African tradition.

She explained that the product was first created by midwives to aid women during childbirth, describing it as a 'natural lubricant'.

Over time, shea butter evolved into one of the most recognisable African cosmetic products, with applications ranging from skincare to culinary use.

According to Hamamat, shea butter comes in a variety of colours, including black, yellow, and white, depending on the region and processing method.

She clarified misconceptions that arose when IShowSpeed tasted her product, emphasising that he sampled an edible version commonly produced in northern Ghana, rather than cosmetic-grade butter.

Hamamat shares her family’s shea butter legacy

In the same interview, shared on Facebook, Hamamat opened up about her journey in the shea butter business, sharing that she is the seventh generation in her family to continue the craft.

"I am a seventh-generation shea butter heir. Shea butter has always been in my family. My great-grandmother started it," she shared.

For years, the model has used her media presence to promote the legacy of shea butter in Ghana and across the other 20 African countries where it is produced.

Her dedication and passion have earned her the title 'Shea Butter Queen', a name that reflects both her expertise and commitment to preserving this traditional craft.

Her collaboration with IShowSpeed further elevated her business to the global stage, introducing the rich cultural and economic significance of African shea butter to audiences worldwide.

As Hamamat continues to expand her influence, she acts as a bridge between African heritage and international markets, showcasing the history, versatility, and value of natural products like shea butter.

She also serves as an inspiration for young entrepreneurs across the continent, demonstrating how traditional practices can thrive in modern business.

Hamamat warns women against quitting their jobs

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Hamamat Montia had delivered a powerful message to women, encouraging them to continue pursuing their dreams as they navigate the complexities of motherhood and other challenges life presents.

In her passionate discourse, the winner of Miss Malaika 2006 emphasised that children embody people's dreams and aspirations, highlighting that the pursuit of personal goals should not be sacrificed in the face of becoming a parent.

Hamamat Montia, who is a mother herself, acknowledged the multifaceted challenges involving child-rearing and balancing professional responsibilities, but firmly believed that these hurdles should not deter women from their ambitions.

