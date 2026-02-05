Angel Asiamah, husband of jailed evangelist Agradaa, turned heads with his stylish and composed look at Amasaman Circuit Court on February 5, 2026

Angel Asiamah, interim head pastor of Heavensway Champion International Ministry, captured online attention on February 5, 2026, with his poised and stylish appearance at the Amasaman Circuit Court.

Angel Asiamah Looking Stylish As Agradaa Appears in Court Today

The husband of jailed evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa, arrived in support of his wife as she faced proceedings to appeal her 15-year sentence.

In a trending TikTok video, Asiamah was seen walking confidently beside his wife as she was brought from the prison van.

He wore a black t-shirt adorned with subtle colored designs, paired with crisp black trousers and classic black-and-white canvas shoes.

Accessories included a dark brown framed lens and a wristwatch, adding an understated elegance to his overall ensemble.

The attention to detail in his wardrobe choice has been widely admired, blending contemporary style with timeless sophistication.

Agradaa appears in court to appeal conviction

Agradaa, sentenced in July 2025 for advertising money-doubling schemes and defrauding church attendees, appeared in court to appeal her conviction for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences.

The prosecution’s case stressed her activities on Today’s TV and social media, where she allegedly misled followers with promises of multiplied wealth.

Throughout the proceedings, Asiamah’s unwavering presence has earned him widespread respect. Many have praised his steadfast support, noting that he has been present at every court appearance, offering both moral and emotional backing to his wife as she navigates the legal battle.

Onlookers and social media users were quick to comment on Asiamah’s stylish yet composed demeanour, describing him as a husband who exemplifies dedication and care.

His sartorial choices, combined with his calm and attentive support, have sparked conversations about how elegance and poise can coexist with resilience in difficult times.

The video of his appearance continues to trend, inspiring admiration from both the religious and general online communities.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Court reduces Agradaa's sentence by one year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Amasaman High Court has reportedly delivered its ruling on imprisoned televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa's appeal against her 15-year jail sentence.

According to a report from GHOne TV, the televangelist's 15-year sentence has been reduced to one year following her appearance at the court on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

