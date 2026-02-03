The youngest son of Ghana’s Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has captured online attention, sparking curiosity and admiration among social media users

Dr Kwabena got many talking with his recent post, sharing personal moments as he gave fans a rare glimpse into his life away from the public eye

The post is already trending, with many praising how humble and grounded he is, showing the charm and poise of the children of Ghana’s second most powerful person

Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang, the youngest son of Ghana’s Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has surfaced online, drawing widespread attention.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s son inspires many as he shares a rare photo online. Image credit: Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, @NJOAgyemang/X

Known for his low-profile lifestyle, Kwabena is steadily emerging as a figure admired not just for his family ties but also for his own accomplishments.

In a recent post on his X platform, Kwabena encouraged followers to prioritise their health and fitness as the new year begins, sharing photos that show his commitment to staying fit.

He urged everyone to take care of their bodies and stay consistent with their workouts, highlighting the importance of showing up at the gym.

Read the X details below.

About Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang, Veep's son

Beyond his online presence, Dr Kwabena’s academic and professional accomplishments stand out. He currently serves as Academic Director at the School for International Training in Ghana and is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Kwabena also holds an impressive academic record, including one undergraduate degree, two master’s degrees, and a PhD in English, having been recognised as the best graduating student in his field.

Despite these accolades, his online persona remains grounded. Many social media users have commented on his humility, noting how he carries himself with poise alongside his siblings as part of Ghana’s second most influential household.

Kwabena’s blend of academic excellence, fitness discipline, and modest public presence has captured the attention of followers across Ghana and beyond. The post, now trending, continues to generate conversations as many admire the Vice President’s youngest son not only for his achievements but also for his relatable approach to everyday life.

With such a balance of intellect, dedication, and humility, Dr Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang exemplifies a new generation of young Ghanaians making meaningful impacts while staying grounded.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang assures the El-Wak stampede victims of government support when she visited them. Photo credit: @NJOAgyemang

