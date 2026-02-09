After 30 years of marriage, a Nigerian couple welcomed their first child, touching hearts and inspiring thousands with their perseverance

The 57-year-old mother shared the challenges she faced throughout her pregnancy, emphasising the strength, faith, and determination that carried her to delivery

The new father, overwhelmed with emotion, cried as he held his baby boy during the testimony, stirring massive reactions from church members and online viewers alike

A Nigerian couple has welcomed their first child after 30 long years of marriage, moving many to tears with their heartfelt testimony.

Nigerian couple welcomes their first child after 30 years of marriage, sharing the struggles of giving birth at 56.

The joyous event took place at the Power Must Change Hands Church, where the couple shared their journey with congregants and online followers.

The woman, who gave birth at the remarkable age of 56, opened up about the many challenges she faced during pregnancy.

“We got married in July 1994. Since then, it has been a challenging time, but God manifested Himself through it all,” she said. She continued,

“In May 2024, I conceived. The journey was a bit challenging because of my age. I gave birth in January 2025 to a bouncing baby boy to shame the devil.”

The father, overwhelmed with emotion, struggled to speak as he held his newborn son.

Tears flowed freely as he addressed fellow couples facing similar struggles, urging them to remain patient.

“God’s timing is the best,” he said, visibly moved. His raw emotion resonated with the congregation, inspiring hope and empathy.

The family’s story quickly went viral online, drawing admiration from viewers who celebrated their perseverance and unwavering faith.

Watch the X video below.

Auntie Naa welcomes child with Canadian borga

In a related story, Ghanaian media personality Auntie Naa has welcomed her first baby with her Canada-based husband.

It is not known when the new baby was born, although YEN.com.gh understands that a naming ceremony has been held.

The ceremony, held on November 1, 2025, saw the Oyerapa FM/TV presenter looking dazzling in a white gown.

A video shared on Instagram by her makeup artist, Barimah Makeup, showed Auntie Naa full of smiles as they finalised her look for the occasion.

Later in the video, the Oyerepa Afutuo host stood in all elegance as she posed for some photos.

Sharing the video, the makeup artist sent his congratulations to the proud mother on the christening of her baby.

"Congratulations, Auntie Naa of OYEREPA FM on your baby christening."

Watch the video below:

Another video showed Auntie Naa and her husband seated at the naming ceremony as the MC announced some donations and gifts from well-wishers.

It is understood that the couple also attended church on Sunday, November 2, 2025, to thank God for a successful ceremony.

For the Thanksgiving service, the Oyerepa FM presenter rocked another beautiful-looking white dress.

Auntie Naa's childbirth comes year after wedding

The birth of Auntie Naa's new baby came a little over one year after she got married in what was her second marriage.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the media personality, known in private life as Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, tied the knot on March 28, 2024.

Her marriage to the Canada-based Ghanaian lawyer happened years after her first marriage ended.

She was previously married to another popular Ghanaian radio host, Yaw Adu, popularly known as Boneshaker.

Auntie Naa and her husband hold a naming ceremony on November 1, 2025 for their first child together. Photo source: @barimah_makeup_artistry, @afidoku1

Auntie Naa denies squandering Girls SP funds

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that Auntie Naa had denied claims that she withheld funeral donations meant for the family of Girls SP, a panellist on her show who passed away.

One of Girls SP's children had alleged that only a small portion of the funeral funds reached the family, with the family head claiming she was not present when the funds were audited.

