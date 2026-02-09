Wode Maya and his wife, Miss Trudy, have become new parents weeks after announcing their pregnancy on social media

In a Facebook post, the couple shared a photo of themselves with their new baby in the hospital moments after their delivery

Many Ghanaians, including prominent individuals, took to social media to share joy with Wode Maya and his wife, Miss Trudy

Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly known as Wode Maya, and his wife, Miss Trudy, have welcomed their first child as a married couple.

Wode Maya and his wife, Miss Trudy, welcome their first child after almost four years of marriage. Photo source: Miss Trudy, Wode Maya

Source: Facebook

The news of the baby delivery comes weeks after Wode Maya announced in a Facebook post on January 11, 2026, that his wife, Miss Trudy, was pregnant in 2025 after several years of trying.

The Ghanaian YouTuber also recounted the struggles he and his wife had encountered as a couple in the hope of becoming parents.

He said he knew they might face challenges having children even before he asked Miss Trudy to be his wife in September 2022, and chronicled a timeline of occurrences in their marriage during their childbirth journey.

Wode Maya said in September 2021 that they were told they could not have children.

Despite knowing of the difficulty in conception, the content creator asked Miss Trudy to be his wife in December of the same year.

The content creator noted that after their marriage, they experienced some miscarriages, which he described as heartbreaking.

Wode Maya described their pregnancy journey as one of resilience, which shows their faith in God.

The Facebook post of Wode Maya announcing the news of Miss Trudy's pregnancy is below:

Miss Trudy and wife welcome first child

On Sunday, February 8, 2026, Miss Trudy took to her official Facebook page to announce the news of her baby's delivery with Wode Maya.

Sharing a photo of herself and her husband with their newborn baby in the hospital delivery room, the Kenyan content creator, whose real name is Gertrude Awino Njeri Juma, expressed excitement and thanked God.

Wode Maya defends President John Dramani Mahama after Zambian netizens claimed his fugu was a 'blouse'. Image credit: WodeMaya, JubileeHouse

Source: Facebook

Miss Trudy also prayed for women dealing with infertility or miscarriages to retain hope and that God will reward them with their own children as he did with her.

She wrote:

"Straight outta the delivery room! See what the Lord has done! I pray for every woman out here dealing with infertility or miscarriages. Don’t give up. Just as God did it for me, may he do it for you too! Though it may tarry, wait for it. God’s timing is perfect!"

The Facebook post of Miss Trudy announcing the birth of her first child with Wode Maya is below:

Ghanaians congratulate Wode Maya and Miss Trudy

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jojo Mills-Robertson commented:

"Congratulations! May this precious gift bring you endless happiness and peace."

Dadeyo said:

"Your life will testify of God’s goodness. What looks confusing now will become clear. What feels heavy now will turn into praise. God will get the glory."

Ben Gervais wrote:

"Allah Akbar, God bless our new baby. God bless. Congratulations, Miss Trudy. Congratulations, Wode Maya."

Wode Maya slams Zambians for mocking Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya slammed Zambians for mocking President John Mahama's fugu during his state visit.

In a Facebook post, the YouTuber chided citizens of the Southern African country for claiming the president's outfit was a blouse.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh