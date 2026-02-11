Bofowaa Ciara has courted massive online attention with a trending video showcasing her all-grown daughter, highlighting their close and inspiring mother-daughter bond

The mother-daughter duo rocked stylish bodycon outfits while jamming to the gospel hit Don’t Play With Me, bringing joy and smiles to many viewers across social media

The video has trended widely, sparking massive online reactions as many praised the family, their ministry, and the positive energy they shared through the clip

Queen Ciara, the first lady of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), has captured massive online attention with a heartwarming video featuring her all-grown daughter.

Rev. Obofour’s Wife Queen Ciara Showcases All-Grown Daughter in Heartwarming Video, Peeps React

The video, which has gone viral, showcases the strong bond and shared joy between mother and child, earning admiration from netizens across Ghana.

In the trending TikTok clip, both mother, also known publicly as Bofowaa Ciara and daughter, Lawrensia, were seen rocking stylish bodycon outfits, their choice of colours complementing their skin tones perfectly.

The mother-daughter duo jammed to the gospel hit Don’t Play With Me by Thompsxn Therapy, a song that has gained traction not only among music lovers but also among public figures.

Their synchronised movements and cheerful expressions highlighted the joy that gospel music can bring, blending faith with entertainment effortlessly.

Bofowaa showcases daughter in joyful TikTok video

The video has sparked widespread reactions across social media, with many sharing their appreciation for the family’s warm display of love and togetherness. Commenters applauded Queen Ciara for her poise, the elegance of her daughter, and the uplifting energy that radiated from the clip.

Beyond the fashion and music, viewers have also reflected on the impact of the ministry she leads alongside her husband, noting the positive influence they continue to have on followers.

By combining faith, style, and familial connection, Queen Ciara has not only entertained but also inspired her audience. The video serves as a reminder that moments of joy and celebration can be expressed through creativity and shared experiences, even in a gospel context.

As the clip continues to circulate widely, it has solidified Queen Ciara’s status as a public figure who balances her ministry, family, and social presence seamlessly.

Netizens continue to engage with the content, praising the authenticity of the mother-daughter bond and the grace with which they presented it.

The trending video stands as a testament to the growing influence of gospel music in everyday life and the ability of leaders’ families to connect meaningfully with the public.

