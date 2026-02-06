Reverend Obofour Shows Off Close Bond With His Daughter, Lawrensa, Amid Cheating Allegations
- Reverend Obofour has shown off his life at home with his family amid ongoing claims of a major crisis in his marriage
- In a video, the embattled preacher spent time with his eldest daughter, Lawrensa, as she celebrated a major milestone
- Footage of Reverend Obofour's heartwarming moment with his family has sparked mixed social media reactions
Controversial Ghanaian man of God, Kwaku Agyei Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, has shown off his close bond with his eldest daughter, Lawrensa, amid speculation surrounding his marriage.
Reverend Obofour has been embroiled in controversy since Sunday, February 1, 2026, after socialite Maame Sika sparked dating rumours with her controversial birthday post.
Maame Sika fuels rumours of Obofour affair
During Obofour's milestone celebration, Maame Sika shared a recent photo of herself with Obofour on her official Snapchat page.
In the post reshared on Instagram by Hiz Sarpomaah Official, the two wore all-white outfits and gave a stern look as they posed for the camera.
Details of Obofour's 1st wife and 2 children, who died before his rise, emerge in video amid side chick saga
In a subsequent post, Maame Sika caused a stir by referring to herself as 'Sofo Maame,' a term translated as 'pastor's wife' in English.
She also shared a video of herself flaunting her beauty, along with a photo of Obofour preaching before his congregation at the Anointed Palace Chapel.
Maame Sika's birthday post for Obofour reignited longstanding rumours of the socialite being involved in a secret affair with the preacher, who has been married to his wife, Queen Ciara, for many years.
The Instagram post showing Maame Sika's birthday message to Reverend Obofour is below:
Queen Ciara speaks after Maame Sika's post
Hours after Maame Sika's post on Reverend Obofour's birthday went viral on social media, the preacher's wife, Queen Ciara, also took to her official TikTok page to share a video of a private moment with her husband, along with a message.
In the video, the founder of the Anointing Palace Chapel and his wife shared a passionate kiss on their bed at home with a background audio recording of an evangelist cautioning the secret lovers of married men.
In another video she shared, Ciara showed off her beauty and her expensive diamond ring as she listened to veteran singer KK Fosu's 2004 collaboration with Quata, Oga, a diss song to Samini.
She and Obofour later held a TikTok live session on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, where they debunked divorce rumours, reaffirmed their love and commitment to one another, and quashed claims of infidelities.
Obofour bonds with Lawrensa amid cheating allegations
On Friday, February 6, 2026, Obofour's eldest daughter, Lawrensa Antwi, celebrated her 12th birthday with her family.
In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the man of God beamed with excitement as he carried his daughter on his back inside a huge living room in his big mansion in East Legon, Accra.
Obofour and Lawrensa roamed around as they shared a friendly conversation while Queen Ciara filmed the heartwarming moment with her smartphone.
The TikTok video of Obofour flaunting his close bond with his daughter, Lawrensa, is below:
Obofour and Lawrensa's bonding moment stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Reverend Obofour addresses claims of his wife Queen Ciara being his mistress before their marriage, video
Sika commented:
"Because of their first daughter, their marriage can't break."
Salomey Animah wrote:
"Allow him. He is a man. He can marry as many as he wants. Let him breathe."
Ohemaa-1 said:
"Awwn, so lovely 😍😍😍. Please God, protect this family for me in Jesus name."
Obofour responds to claims about Ciara
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Obofour had responded to claims that his wife Ciara was his side chick before their marriage.
In a video, the preacher looked distraught as he questioned his critics for irresponsibly spreading lies about their relationship.
Reverend Obofour's response to the claims about Queen Ciara triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users.
