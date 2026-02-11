Obofour’s beautiful daughter has turned heads as she stepped out in a chic black-and-white outfit for her birthday shoot

She completed the look with trendy designer shoes reportedly worth GH¢16,000, which has sparked conversation online

Some social media users have commented on Queen Ciara's pretty daughter's high fashion sense on TikTok

Ghanaian pastor Francis Van-Lare Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, and his wife Queen Ciara’s first daughter has once again proven that she has an exceptional fashion sense.

The wealthy heiress has sparked conversation online with her classy look from her latest photoshoot.

Source: Instagram

Lawrensa Antwi, daughter of the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), has taken over social media with her stylish new look.

The young style influencer looked elegant in a spectacular black-and-white A-line dress for the much-talked-about photoshoot. She also rocked a glamorous curly frontal lace hairstyle, clearly following in her mother Queen Ciara’s fashionable footsteps.

To complete her stylish ensemble, she stepped out in luxurious Yves Saint Laurent signature high heels reportedly worth GH¢16,000, adding a bold touch of glamour to her overall appearance.

"Thank You for the gift of my daughter, my first blessing, my joy, and my pride. On her birthday today, I place her in Your loving hands. Please surround her with Your protection, guide her steps, and fill her heart with wisdom, kindness, and courage. May her life be filled with good health, peace, and purpose. Let Your light shine through her, and may she always walk in favour, grace, and truth. Strengthen her when she is weak, comfort her when she is weary, and celebrate with her in every season of joy. Bless her dreams, enlarge her territory, and help her become all You have created her to be. May she always know how deeply she is loved—by You and by me. In Jesus’ name, Amen."

Some social media users have commented on Reverend Obofour and Queen Ciara's first daughter's birthday photos online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Boiz sis stated:

"Mummy’s look alike 🥰🥰🥰."

Onyame Y3 Odo stated:

"Watching you grow is such a delight. Happy birthday baby girl."

user6788009005207 stated:

"Happy birthday sweet baby girl 🥳🥳."

Fosuah Anthonia

"Happy birthday next of queen."

Yaa Thursday stated:

"She resembles her mom paa🥰🥰 happy birthday baby girl 🥰."

rama stated:

"She's very beautiful just like you Queen🥰 happy birthday hun. Be blessed."

Davesdah foods and fashion stated:

"Naturally beautiful like mum.Legal wife papabi .When it's legal everything is blessed despite the wolves who want to reap where they did not sow.Much love our queen. don't respond to anything. H.B.D stay blessed legal daughter."

Patience Addai stated:

"Happy birthday to you my princess 👑 ❤️❤️🙏."

Obofour's wife and daughter rock matching outfits

Reverend Obofour's wife and her daughter, Lawrensa Antwi, have jumped on TikTok with a brand-new dance challenge that’s already turning heads.

The stylish mother-and-daughter duo grabbed attention in a trending video, charming viewers with their striking looks and impeccable fashion sense.

Queen Ciara, often celebrated as one of the most fashionable wives of Ghanaian men of God, stole the spotlight in a classy white bodycon dress that elegantly highlighted her curves.

The pastor's wife wore a long, expensive hairstyle and flawless makeup as she showed off her impeccable dance moves.

Lawrensa Antwi went viral with her thick accent as she sang the emotional gossip songs, which have gained traction online.

Obofour’s wife shows off her plush home spa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Queen Ciara, wife of Reverend Obofour, founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) Worldwide, gave followers a glimpse into her luxurious home spa on TikTok.

The fashion and beauty influencer shared a detailed look at the elegant interior of her private wellness space, complete with modern, state-of-the-art equipment.

Many social media users applauded Queen Ciara, praising her for inspiring mothers and women to prioritise their health and well-being.

Source: YEN.com.gh