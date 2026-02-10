A woman has shared her frustration over Ghana’s soaring electricity costs, stressing how her household allegedly struggles with rapidly draining prepaid bills

She detailed how her GH¢1000 prepaid electricity credit dropped to GH¢240 in six days, despite turning off all appliances and leaving no gadgets running

Her video has sparked massive online attention, as many viewers have shared their own experiences, sympathising with her struggle against rising electricity bills, while others say otherwise

A Ghanaian woman has drawn massive online attention after sharing her struggle with electricity charges in the country.

Woman rants over ECG bill after travelling for six days with no appliances allegedly running. Image credit: CNN/ECG

Source: UGC

In a video posted on X, she recounted topping up her prepaid meter with GH¢1000 on January 29 before travelling to Kumasi.

Upon returning six days later, on February 5, she was amazed to discover her balance had plummeted to only GH¢240.

“I hadn’t left any gadgets running before I left. How this much credit disappeared is beyond me,” she exclaimed.

The woman described her frustration, saying;

“Everything was switched off. It’s not easy. The way electricity costs keep rising… how are you living in this country? Eii, I salute you guys.”

Her account resonated with many Ghanaians who face similar challenges, prompting a wave of comments and shared experiences across social media, while others differ.

Watch the X video below.

Reactions to woman lamenting over ECG bills

Ghanaians have flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts and personal experiences on the rising electricity costs.

Below are some of the most interesting reactions.

@asieduamoakomp wrote:

"She is telling lies. It's not true. She is an NPP member trying to disgrace the government. We've reduced electricity bills, and everything is working. Nobody should entertain such lies."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"Pressure Dey inside oo. They should stop using Aban Papa aba mantra to cover up things and get to work to correct these things."

@MrAmponsa commented:

"They claim it's all propaganda wai.."

@_yaaw_added:

"I buy 600 GHS electricity for my wife every 9 days, she leaves alone too with our child, dem shorn dey use aircon for good 5 months thisu talk p3 trouble."

@Alhaji_dubaa wrote:

"Water bill saf is high too. They want to kill us in this country."

@Hersheynov added:

"Its serious, i bought 100gh on 130th january as at today its left with 53.39gh and i dont have an AC. This use to take me 36 days until recently. hmm."

Ameyaw Debrah celebrates after his ECG meter was disconnected, explaining he was paying GH¢10,000 every month. Image credit: Ameyaw Kissi Debrah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ameyaw Debrah jubilates over ECG disconnection

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that one of Ghana’s most popular bloggers, Ameyaw Kissi Debrah, caught the online spotlight after opening up about the hefty electricity bills he had been paying.

In a Facebook post that quickly drew reactions, Ameyaw shared he had been paying almost GH¢10,000 monthly to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), a 'burden' he described as draining. He noted that that kind of billing had been ongoing since July last year, leaving him both frustrated and reflective about his energy usage.

However, the tone quickly shifted to one of joy and appreciation as he shared that ECG had disconnected his power supply. Far from being dismayed, Ameyaw found a silver lining in the

Source: YEN.com.gh