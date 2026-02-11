Kofi Adoma’s wife has showcased deep affection for her husband, expressing their strong bond as a young couple while sharing a lively moment that reflected admiration and closeness

The couple had jammed to a trending gospel song in the video, as she sang passionately while Kofi Adoma quietly admired her energy, smiling and enjoying the heartfelt display

The trending clip has attracted massive online attention, with many viewers reacting warmly to the couple’s chemistry and praising the joyful interaction shared publicly

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian media personality Kofi Adoma and his wife, a businesswoman who also serves as the Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful, have drawn widespread attention after a lively video of the couple began circulating online.

Kofi Adomaa’s Wife Flaunts Enviable Bond With Husband, Netizens React

Source: Facebook

The clip, shared on TikTok, offered a glimpse into their playful connection and the warmth that defines their young marriage, drawing admiration across social platforms.

Rather than a staged public appearance, the moment unfolded in a relaxed setting.

The elegant traditional leader appeared deeply immersed in music, singing along with enthusiasm while engaging her husband in lighthearted banter.

Her energy and confidence carried the scene, projecting affection and comfort that many viewers found captivating. Meanwhile, the seasoned broadcaster remained quietly observant, standing nearby with a soft smile as he watched her with visible pride.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Kofi Adoma and wife jump on TikTok trend

As the rhythm filled the space, she passionately vibed to the gospel track Don’t Play With Me by Thompsxn Therapy, a song that has gained traction among audiences and public figures alike. Her spirited delivery was both spontaneous and inviting, prompting playful attempts to draw him into the moment.

He, however, chose restraint over performance, maintaining composure while clearly entertained by her excitement.

Interestingly, the track’s popularity stretches beyond the couple.

Notable personalities, including relatives of Rev Obofour, have also engaged with it publicly, sharing moments that highlight family affection and shared joy.

This wider cultural uptake further amplified interest in the video, positioning it within an ongoing online conversation shaped by music, relationships, and identity.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Consequently, reactions poured in at a pace. Admirers applauded the authenticity of the interaction, celebrating the respect and admiration evident between husband and wife.

Others commented on the dignified yet affectionate dynamic, pointing to it as a refreshing representation of partnership grounded in companionship rather than spectacle.

Ultimately, the footage continues to gain traction, reinforcing the enduring fascination with public figures whose personal lives occasionally intersect with everyday life.

For many observers, the scene did more than entertain; it illustrated a bond marked by ease, confidence, and mutual regard, qualities that resonated strongly and kept the conversation alive well beyond its initial posting.

Twene Jonas praises Miracle Adoma and calls on Dormaahene to apologise over neglect rumours. Photo source: @ameyawtv, @twenejonas and @akwasibugati

Source: Instagram

Miracle Adoma applauded for speaking out

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has joined in on the conversations that arose from renowned journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's recent press conference.

Speaking in a video, the social media personality wished Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery as he continued his battle with the severe eye injuries he sustained from the unfortunate shooting incident at a festival in Dormaa some months ago.

Twene Jonas also praised the embattled journalist's wife, Miracle Adoma for calling out the Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II for allegedly neglecting Kofi Adoma Nwanwani after he got injured.

Source: YEN.com.gh