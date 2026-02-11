Agya Nkuto has urged reaction on social media with his commentary on Rev. Obofour’s marriage to Queen Ciara

In an interview, he rubbished divorce rumours surrounding Obofour and indicated his role in ensuring its success

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Agya Nkuto

Prophet Sampson Agyei, aka Agya Nkuto, the founder of the Divine Power Revival Ministries, who reportedly officiated the wedding ceremony between Rev. Obofour and his wife Ciara Antwi, popularly known as Queen Ciara or Bofowaa, has broken his silence on the couple’s union.

Ghanaian pastor, Agya Nkuto, comments on Reverend Obofour's marriage to wife, Queen Ciara. @the1957news, @hiz_sarpomaah_official

Appearing on Aluta FM, Agya Nkuto confirmed that he was the officiating pastor for the wedding of Obofour and Ciara and has pictures of the ceremony to back his claim.

Asked for his views on rumours of a possible split between Rev. Obofour and his wife, Agya Nkuto indicated that such a thing cannot happen.

Delving into details, he indicated that he had been praying fervently for Obofour and his wife ever since their marriage became topical because he does not hope for a marriage that he officiated to end in divorce.

"If their marriage fails, God will ask me, so I have been praying for the past two years to ensure such a thing does not happen. I also know that Obofour truly loves his wife."

He also indicated that, looking at the lavish wedding Obofour threw, it is evidently clear that he loves Ciara and has no intention to jilt her for another, adding that the unthinkable could even happen if he does otherwise.

"Should Rev. Obofour try to divorce his wife, he will die, but I know Rev. Obofour loves his wife and, in the name of Jesus, no human being can break his marriage. Whatever Rev. Obofour’s wife did was due to social media pressure, and I have fasted for two days, dry fast, just to make sure the marriage doesn’t collapse."

Obofowaa 'Queen' Ciara and her husband, Reverend Obofour, live in a plush house at Trasacco in Accra. Photo source: @bofowaa/Instagram

Ciara reacts to Obofour's dating rumours

Queen Ciara also took to her official TikTok page to share a video of a private moment with her husband, along with a message.

In an attempt to downplay the divorce rumours, the preacher and his wife shared a romantic moment, with a background audio recording of an evangelist cautioning the secret lovers of married men.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Agya Nkuto’s comments on Obofour’s marriage

Obofour’s wife plays with their daughter

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that Rev. Obofour’s wife bonded with their eldest daughter, Lawrensa Antwi.

A now-viral video showed Queen Ciara and her daughter in a happy mood, singing at their East Legon mansion.

The video of Obofour’s wife and daughter showing off their close bond triggered reactions from social media users.

