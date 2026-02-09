The Ghanaian pastor, Rev Obofour, has finally introduced his elderly children from his ex-wife to the general public

This comes after speculations emerged on social media that the children in question were dead, and he was a suspect

The video, which was taken while speaking to his congregants on February 8, 2026, has sparked massive reactions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour, has finally unveiled his two children from his ex-wife after rumours emerged that he had lost them through an alleged ritual.

Reverend Obofour finally introduces his two elderly children to the public after allegations about their deaths surfaced. Image credit: Rev Obofour Ministries

Source: Facebook

For weeks now, the man of God has been making headlines due to his alleged relationship with the CEO of Oseikrom Aduanepa, Maame Sika.

Amid the controversies, rumours emerged that Queen Ciara, Rev Obofour's current wife, happens to be his second wife.

In a video, an alleged former close friend of the man of God claimed that the pastor was first married to a woman named Rita, with whom he had two children. He said Reverend Obofour had left the marriage after their two children died.

Rev Obofour denied allegations about his children

Speaking to his congregation on Sunday, February 8, 2026, Rev Obofour addressed the accusations linked to his two children.

The man of God admitted that he had been previously married, but their union ended after the lady's mother interfered.

He added that the story about the death of his two children was false.

Rev Obofour unveils his two children

As proof that his two children were not dead, Rev Obofour introduced them to the congregation and the general public.

According to him, the male who was in a black suit standing at his right side was his firstborn, followed by the lady who was wearing a white straight dress.

The proud father further pleaded with observers to remember his children in prayers whenever they go on their knees to say a word to their Maker.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Obofour's video about his children sparks reactions

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Kwaku wrote:

"You are honest. God bless you."

Richard Asare wrote:

"Enemies are not God. You have shamed your adversaries. Bravo."

Evelyn wrote:

"It is good you cleared the air. I have loved you from afar, but always scared because of what people are saying."

Pro Clement wrote:

"Your message has inspired me a lot.”

Kwaku Williams wrote:

"Thank you papa for clarifying all doubt. I sometimes wonder where they have been getting all these informations from."

Grace Akwah wrote:

" Sometimes silence is not golden. It good you have put them in their places."

Watch the TikTok video of Rev Obofour addressing Queen Ciara's side chick claims:

Reverend Obofour dismisses claims that his current wife, Queen Ciara, was a side chick before they got married. Image credit: Rev Obofour Ministries

Source: Facebook

Obofour addresses Ciara as side chick claim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Rev Obofour's reaction after rumours emerged that his current wife, Queen Ciara, was a side chick before they tied the knot.

The man of God, who looked dejected, dismissed the allegations while questioning critics over the origin of such accusations.

Source: YEN.com.gh