Reverend Obofour’s wife and her daughter have melted hearts online as they danced together in matching bodycon dresses

The cute dance video has quickly caught attention, with many fans praising how perfectly the duo twinned in both style and energy

Some social media users have commented on Queen Ciara and her pretty daughter, Lawrensa Antwi's viral video

Reverend Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, never ceased to amaze her followers with her high fashion sense and flawless beauty.

The celebrity mother and her pretty daughter have captivated attention with their new video on TikTok.

Obofour’s wife and her daughter slay in stylish bodycon dresses for their dance video. Photo credit: @queenciara.

Source: Instagram

Obofour’s wife, daughter rock matching bodycon dresses

The founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Francis Antwi, popularly called Reverend Obofour, and his wife and daughter, Lawrensa Antwi, have introduced a new dance challenge on TikTok.

The mother-daughter duo has courted attention with their flawless beauty and high fashion sense in a trending video.

Queen Ciara, who has been named among the fashionable wives of Ghanaian men of God, looked classy in a white bodycon dress that flaunted her curves.

Reverend Obofour and his wife share adorable couple goals in trending photos. Photo credit: @queenciara.

Source: Original

Queen Ciara wowed many with her expensive frontal lace straight hairstyle and heavy makeup while displaying her impressive dance moves.

Lawrensa Antwi, the wealthy heiress with unmatched style and a thick accent, looked elegant in a black dress similar to her mum’s most-talked-about outfit.

She rocked a colourful braided hairstyle and accessorised with a pricey silver necklace to elevate her look. They shot the video in their plush East Legon mansion in front of an expensive new car.

The TikTok video of Reverend Obofour's wife and her eldest daughter is below:

Obofour’s wife flaunts her bag collection

Reverend Obofour’s wife, Queen Ciara, has an expensive collection of designer bags.

The supportive partner of the Ghanaian preacher flaunted her opulent lifestyle as she posed inside her closet for another dance video shoot.

Queen Ciara looked effortlessly chic in a short-sleeved, knee-length denim dress with a belt and a long frontal lace hairstyle.

The fashionista arranged her bag collection by designer brands such as Chanel, Gucci, Prada, and others.

"No weapon formed against me shall prosper. Don’t mistake my peace for weakness; I’m just letting God handle the battle I don't have to fight my own battles; I have the ultimate Backup.You’re playing with fire, and I’m covered by the Grace that puts it out.My circle is small, but my Protector is Great."

The TikTok video of Reverend Obofour's wife's dressing room is below:

Obofour’s wife poses with her 6 children

Reverend Obofour’s wife, Queen Ciara, has inspired her fans with her motherhood journey ever since she created her TikTok account.

For the 2025 Christmas festivities, she rocked a matching two-piece Christmas ensemble for the family photoshoot.

As expected, the style influencer and her daughter wore matching long hairstyles to signify the special bond between them.

"From our home to yours, wishing you a season full of light and laughter."The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other. Grateful for the love that fills our home today. Merry Christmas from the Antwi’s Family .Christmas is best when shared. Sending you all our love this holiday season.Focusing on the 'presence' rather than the 'presents' this year. Merry Christmas to you all we love you 😘."

The TikTok video of Reverend Obofour's wife and her children is below:

Obofour's wife flaunts her home spa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Queen Ciara, the wife of Reverend Obofour, the head of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) Worldwide, who shared a video of her luxurious spa on TikTok.

The fashion and beauty influencer shared a close-up of her private wellness centre's interior and cutting-edge equipment.

Some social media users praised Queen Ciara for encouraging mothers to live a healthy lifestyle

Source: YEN.com.gh