Reverend Obofour's wife has addressed the ongoing allegations surrounding her husband and the state of their marriage

In a video, Queen Ciara broke her silence on divorce rumours amid circulating rumours that the couple was on the rocks

Obofour's wife's response to the rumours about her marriage has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians online

Queen Ciara, the wife of Reverend Obofour, has angrily reacted to rumours of her being divorced from her husband amid ongoing cheating allegations.

Rumours of Obofour being in an alleged secret relationship with socialite and entrepreneur Maame Sika began following her controversial birthday post to the man of God on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Maame Sika celebrates Reverend Obofour's birthday

During Obofour's milestone celebration, Maame Sika shared a recent photo of herself with the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) on her official Snapchat page.

In the post reshared on Instagram by blogger Hiz Sarpomaah Official, the two wore all-white outfits and gave a stern look as they stood close to each other and posed for the camera.

In a subsequent post, Maame Sika caused a stir, referring to herself as 'Sofo Maame', translated as 'pastor's wife' in English.

She also shared a video of herself flaunting her beauty, along with a photo of Obofour preaching before his congregation at the Anointed Palace Chapel.

Maame Sika's birthday post for Obofour reignited longstanding rumours of the socialite being involved in a secret affair with the preacher, who has been married to his wife, Queen Ciara, for many years.

The Instagram post showing Maame Sika's birthday message to Reverend Obofour is below:

Reverend Obofour addresses cheating allegations

Speaking before his congregation at the Anointed Palace Chapel on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Reverend Obofour slammed critics for deducing from Maame Sika's post that he was in an alleged affair with her.

He accused his critics of smearing his image by peddling falsehoods about his marriage on social media.

He also addressed allegations of fathering twins with another woman outside his marriage.

The TikTok videos of Reverend Obofour addressing the cheating allegations are below:

Queen Ciara denies divorce rumours amid allegations

In a long, angry rant on TikTok Live on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Queen Ciara noted that she was living together with Obofour at their East Legon mansion amid the speculation about their marriage.

The spiritual leader's wife said she had been married to her husband for 18 years and had not divorced him, stating:

"I am still living in my white mansion. I am in Ghana. I have not divorced my husband, Kwaku Appiah Osei [Reverend Obofour]. He is my husband. I have not left him. I am still married to him. I have been with him for 18 good years."

Ciara also reaffirmed her commitment to her husband, stating that she had no intention of ever ending their marriage.

The Instagram video of Reverend Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, addressing divorce rumours is below:

Ciara's response to divorce rumours stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Adjoa_j commented:

"But why would a man put his wife through this."

Dee said:

"Lowkey, they are not fighting over the man but the money."

Sheba Kissiwaah wrote:

"Well done 👏. Don't leave him for anyone. But Ciara, where is he now?"

Queen Ciara throws shade amid marriage controversy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Queen Ciara threw shade amid the controversy surrounding her marriage and her husband, Obofour's alleged affair with Maame Sika.

In several videos, the preacher's wife appeared to send a cryptic message to the socialite and critics by showing off her ring and some of her private moments with her husband.

