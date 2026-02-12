Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Aptitude Test Day 3: Ghanaians Share Key Measures for Smooth and Stress-Free Completion
People

Aptitude Test Day 3: Ghanaians Share Key Measures for Smooth and Stress-Free Completion

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Applicants who have completed the security services aptitude test have shared key measures online, drawing massive attention from fellow candidates
  • The shared advice stressed common mistakes that have led to automatic disqualifications, urging those yet to write to follow the guidance carefully
  • These insights have sparked widespread online reactions as Category B and C applicants prepare for their upcoming tests in the coming days

As Day 3 of the security services aptitude tests ends, security service applicants who have already taken the aptitude test have drawn massive online attention by sharing crucial advice for those still waiting to write.

Security service applicants who have completed the aptitude test share common mistakes to avoid, stirring massive reactions. Image credit: Ghana Army/Instagram
Source: Instagram

Their insights stressed the need to avoid common pitfalls that have led to automatic disqualification for some applicants.

Questions about how the tests have been progressing have circulated widely, especially as Category B, those who applied with Master's and Degree certificates and Category C, those who applied with the BECE certificate, prepare for their turn in the coming days.

In the TikTok video, he explained that several applicants who had completed the test shared common mistakes with him, which he then broke down for his interested fans to follow.

He stressed the importance of thorough preparation, noting that technical issues, such as facial recognition failures, have prevented some participants from logging in and accessing the test questions.

Watch the TikTok video below.

The video also detailed practical strategies for navigating the online system, from double-checking login credentials to ensuring devices meet technical requirements. By following these tips and others in the video, applicants can minimise errors, prevent automatic disqualification, and complete their exams without unnecessary stress.

Reactions to the video have been widespread, with many online users thanking those who shared their experiences.

Reactions to common mistakes to avoid

Several applicants have thronged the comment section to share their views, while others used the platform to seek advice ahead of their attempt at the test. Below are some interesting comments.

Believe💪🏿❤️🕊️ commented:

"God bless u bro. For always giving us updates."

GOD’S F🅰️V🅾️RITE🇬🇭🇺🇸🐨 asked:

"Please, bro, those who applied as tradesmen, are they having a different uniform from the general duties, or they all wearing the same camouflage?? Please 🙏 🥺."

Benz gold 🪙🥰 shared:

"He's saying the truth is not something difficult, guys, it's not something like using a calculator. English is more no fear, go by the rules, and you are good to go. I did mine yesterday, very simple and cool."

😘❤️🥰 wrote:

"Calculate in my head, am i shark or Ai it self🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Azizkushman asked:

"Can I use calculator."

UNCLE DEE IPHONES 📲✍️🏀 shared:

"I just finished ✅ it easy just get a Good connection and look directly into the laptop."
Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, security services, recruitment exercise, Ghana Police, Immigration Service, Fire Service.
Job seekers cry out to Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, over challenges while applying for positions in the security services. Photo credit: Ghana Immigration/Facebook, @capital_accra/TikTok
Source: UGC

Applicants call on Muntaka over aptitude test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a group had appealed to Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak and the authorities to resolve the technical challenges job seekers are experiencing while taking online tests to potentially qualify for security services jobs.

A large group complained that the hitches are blocking them from advancing to the next stage, with some lamenting they are unable to progress at all.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

