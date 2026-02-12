Applicants who have completed the security services aptitude test have shared key measures online, drawing massive attention from fellow candidates

The shared advice stressed common mistakes that have led to automatic disqualifications, urging those yet to write to follow the guidance carefully

These insights have sparked widespread online reactions as Category B and C applicants prepare for their upcoming tests in the coming days

As Day 3 of the security services aptitude tests ends, security service applicants who have already taken the aptitude test have drawn massive online attention by sharing crucial advice for those still waiting to write.

Their insights stressed the need to avoid common pitfalls that have led to automatic disqualification for some applicants.

Questions about how the tests have been progressing have circulated widely, especially as Category B, those who applied with Master's and Degree certificates and Category C, those who applied with the BECE certificate, prepare for their turn in the coming days.

In the TikTok video, he explained that several applicants who had completed the test shared common mistakes with him, which he then broke down for his interested fans to follow.

He stressed the importance of thorough preparation, noting that technical issues, such as facial recognition failures, have prevented some participants from logging in and accessing the test questions.

Watch the TikTok video below.

The video also detailed practical strategies for navigating the online system, from double-checking login credentials to ensuring devices meet technical requirements. By following these tips and others in the video, applicants can minimise errors, prevent automatic disqualification, and complete their exams without unnecessary stress.

Reactions to the video have been widespread, with many online users thanking those who shared their experiences.

Reactions to common mistakes to avoid

Several applicants have thronged the comment section to share their views, while others used the platform to seek advice ahead of their attempt at the test. Below are some interesting comments.

Believe💪🏿❤️🕊️ commented:

"God bless u bro. For always giving us updates."

GOD’S F🅰️V🅾️RITE🇬🇭🇺🇸🐨 asked:

"Please, bro, those who applied as tradesmen, are they having a different uniform from the general duties, or they all wearing the same camouflage?? Please 🙏 🥺."

Benz gold 🪙🥰 shared:

"He's saying the truth is not something difficult, guys, it's not something like using a calculator. English is more no fear, go by the rules, and you are good to go. I did mine yesterday, very simple and cool."

😘❤️🥰 wrote:

"Calculate in my head, am i shark or Ai it self🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Azizkushman asked:

"Can I use calculator."

UNCLE DEE IPHONES 📲✍️🏀 shared:

"I just finished ✅ it easy just get a Good connection and look directly into the laptop."

