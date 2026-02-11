The Ghana National Fire Service has caused a stir in the wake of its statement regarding the ongoing aptitude test

The service, in a statement, outlined what is expected of applicants during the aptitude test

Peeps who took to the comments section of the viral video have shared their views on the ongoing GIS recruitment process

Reactions have trailed a statement from the Ghana National Fire Service over the second phase of the nationwide enlistment and recruitment exercise.

The service, in a post on its X page, shared guidelines that persons expected to take the aptitude test are required to know and adhere to.

Delving into details, the statement advised applicants to ensure they take the test on a computer with a functioning webcam and microphone.

With the test to be conducted in categories, applicants grouped under Category A (NVTI and sportsmen) will answer 30 questions, whereas Categories B and C, comprising those with HND, first degrees, master’s degrees, as well as WASSCE holders, will answer 60 questions.

The pass mark necessary to move to the next stage of the recruitment process is 65 per cent.

Dos and don'ts of GNFS aptitude test

The statement announced that the aptitude test will be taken under strict rules.

With this, the aptitude test cannot be closed, stopped, or saved once the applicant starts. The test will be automatically submitted once the allotted time elapses.

Answers must be provided to each question before proceeding to the next, and any attempt to have a different person other than the applicant take the test will be detected and sanctioned.

Other requirements include applicants ensuring they have a strong internet connection before taking the test.

Applicants are also required to keep their faces aligned within the proctoring frame throughout the entire test duration or risk disqualification.

GNFS to ensure seamless online test

In a bid to ensure fairness in the process for applicants, the GNFS, in its statement, indicated that the link to take the aptitude test will be made available to applicants through their portals on the specified dates per category.

Applicants will then be taken through an enrolment stage once they click on the "Start Test" button.

Dates for the GNFS aptitude test

The statement concluded by disclosing that applicants with NVTI and other certificates will take the test from Tuesday, February 10, to Friday, February 13, 2026.

Applicants with HND, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees will take their aptitude test from Saturday, February 14, to Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Finally, applicants with WASSCE will take their aptitude test from Wednesday, February 18, to Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Reactions to rules for GNFS aptitude test

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the statement by the GNFS.

@GilbertBaffoe1 indicated:

"Please, will the exams cover all services? Because I applied for two services, or will I write one before the next?"

@TesanoCnn added:

"So as they are monitoring, how will they solve maths questions when they have to solve them before answering on the portal? Definitely they will lose focus on the screen. So what happens?"

@h_azariah10 stated:

"I still haven’t received any message yet, and I refresh my portal once every hour. Has anyone received theirs yet?"

