A video of some individuals complaining about the recruitment process into various security services has gone viral

They opened up on the challenges faced when writing the aptitude test and called on the authorities to intervene

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the ongoing process

The desire of young individuals to be recruited into the various security services is now faced with uncertainty after they experienced a setback in the recruitment process.

This comes even as a huge section of these applicants took to social media to vent their frustration over challenges faced in the second phase of the nationwide enlistment and recruitment exercise into the various security services.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @capital_accra, one of the applicants who spoke on behalf of his friends detailed the problems they faced while sitting for the online aptitude test.

According to him, after successfully logging into the application portal and being verified using his picture, he was given access to the first question.

He explained that his woes began when the system prompted him that he would not be able to move on to the next question because it could not detect his face.

Looking visibly sad, he indicated that the aptitude test ended as the time allotted for answering the questions ran out.

"So, when you look at the portal, the front camera of the laptop will detect your face and allow you to proceed to where the questions are. When I proceeded to the questions, I was able to answer the first one. After answering the first question, I proceeded to the second one but the system kept telling me that it was unable to detect my face. And I'm not the only one who was affected by this issue."

The young man then pleaded with Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak and the authorities to resolve the challenge so that he and his friends could retake the aptitude test.

Already, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, at a press conference held on Friday, November 14, 2025, announced that the recruitment process for the country’s internal security services will now be conducted online from start to finish.

Addressing journalists, the Interior Minister said the new system will replace paper-based procedures with an online application platform.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to challenges in security services recruitment

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the whole process.

user6434491492802 opined:

"I used my phone, Techno Spark 5 Pro, to do it today at 12 a.m., midnight, and it worked. So if you don't have a laptop, use your phone."

Genny indicated:

"You were supposed to adjust your laptop well. Moreover, if your camera doesn’t detect your face, your questions won’t show on your screen. Unless it detects your face properly, you will not see your questions."

Secret_Strawberry stated:

"Same here, when I opened mine, I didn’t even see any questions. The screen was blank, and my webcam was in the right corner without doing anything."

Kaesie30 added:

"The instructions stated specifically to ensure a very good internet connection before commencing… It’s very important, and if not ensured, it may generate some of these complaints."

Government to recruit 12,000 personnel into GAF

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government aims to recruit 12,000 new personnel into the Ghana Armed Forces within the next three years.

In a statement, Deputy Defence Minister Brogya Genfi said the cost of recruitment forms will be reduced by more than 40% compared to the previous exercise.

