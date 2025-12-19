Stonebwoy received his Master's Degree in International Relationships and Diplomacy from GIMPA

The musician, already holding multiple degrees, was celebrated as he received his Master's certificate

Stonebwoy attended the ceremony with his wife and their two children, sharing a joyful moment after receiving his certificate

Well-known Ghanaian dancehall singer Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has stirred comments after a video of him receiving his Master's Degree certificate.

Stonebwoy shares lovely moment receiving his Master’s Degree certificate at GIMPA

YEN.com.gh reports that Stonebwoy graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) with a Master of Arts in International Relationships and Diplomacy.

Stonebwoy is widely considered among the most academically accomplished musicians in Ghana, holding multiple degrees, including a Bachelor's from GIMPA with a second-class upper in Public Administration in July 2024.

He is now reported to have earned two Master's degrees. He is often cited as a Public Administration expert and advocate for continuous learning in the industry.

Stonebwoy returned to GIMPA to further his education in September 2024 after earning a degree and wrote his final examination paper in September 2025 before travelling to the UK to witness a football game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Moment Stonebwoy receives Master's Degree certificate

On Friday, December 19, 2025, the Burniton Music Group (BMG) CEO attended a graduation ceremony at the prestigious tertiary institution in Accra with his beautiful wife, Louisa Ansong-Satekla, and their two children, Jidula and Janam.

In a Facebook post shared by Sammykaymedia on December 19, Stonebwoy looked dapper in a suit and graduation gown as he was called to the podium to receive his Master's Degree certificate.

He received cheers from his colleagues as he rushed to the stage to receive his certificate. He also shook hands with some school administrators.

After receiving his certificate, he went to his family with happiness. He hugged his two children while his lovely wife captured the moment.

The video shared on Facebook is below:

Stonebwoy's academic life

Stonebwoy graduated from GIMPA with a degree in public administration on Friday, July 26, 2024, at a big ceremony at the school's auditorium.

The Gidigba hitmaker, who cut short his first attempt at getting a degree at UPSA to focus on his music, returned to school in 2021.

The dancehall musician earned a second-class upper degree in public administration and celebrated the milestone with a private post-graduation party at the luxurious African Regent Hotel.

Stonebwoy with his family at his 2024 private post-graduation party at the Regent Hotel. Photo source: @stonebwoy

His family members, including his father, G.T.K. Noble Satekla, and sisters, were present at the event to support their relative.

Several high-profile Ghanaian celebrities, including Bola Ray, D-Black, Nadia Buari, Joslyn Dumas, Keche Joshua, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Reggie Rockstone, also attended to congratulate Stonebwoy for earning his first degree.

The Instagram video of Stonebwoy receiving his degree certificate at his GIMPA graduation in 2014 is below:

