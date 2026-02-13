Social media has gone agog after a man claiming to be a Russian national shared his private conversations with Ghanaian women

A Ghanaian man who commented on the video made an interesting observation regarding the whole incident

Social media users who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the incident

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian has broken his silence on the actions of a man claiming to be a Russian native after sharing some videos of private moments he had with some Ghanaian ladies online.

This comes after he posted several videos of himself trying to woo Ghanaian ladies he randomly met in Accra.

A supposed Russian man, Yaytseslav, shares videos of private moments with Ghanaian women online, sparking outrage over consent and ethics. Photo source: @yaytseslav2

Source: UGC

Reacting to the video, a young man known on TikTok as @jonathansyme centred his conversation on the interaction of the guy who introduces himself as Yaytseslav, often complimenting the ladies and then following it with the instruction, “come with me.”

He observed that the pick-up line often worked as the ladies eventually followed the young man to his abode, unaware that their conversation was being recorded.

"Hi, where are you going?" and then the girls follow, so guys, when you go to town and see a girl at the Accra Mall, just go like, come with me."

Other pick-up lines by the Russian guy

In one of his videos, where he was having a conversation with a lady who was a hostel manager, the Russian man was able to convince the Ghanaian woman after he opened up about his desire to know her.

"I would like to know you better," he said.

The compliment worked as the lady smiled and responded in the affirmative.

In many instances, he convinces the ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him and even gets them to visit his residence later, all of which he records to share online.

His actions were first shared by Gossip 24 TV's Clement Nana Asamoah, who indicated that the supposed Russian was sharing his videos in two main parts.

In all, there are about 40 such videos involving Ghanaian women.

A Russian man named Yaytseslav shares videos of his private encounters with women, including Ghanaians he met in Accra. Photo source: @yaytseslav2

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok videos:

Watch a video of one of the episodes here:

Reactions to Ghanaian's views on Yaytseslav

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the motive of the Russian man to record conversations of Ghanaian women without their consent.

INFLUENCE stated:

"I’m sure it’s a skit ooo because I saw one lady twice."

Kwesi3388 opined:

"Come with me is the code word.

doucy_docia indicated:

"Same thing I’m asking."

Elorm🇬🇭 opined:

I swear you sleep while you leave the content for non 9–5ers oo, it’s 11:55 pm

Rich lady rejected Russian guy's advances

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Russian man Yaytseslav suffered a setback in his attempt to approach a well-to-do Ghanaian lady.

Despite complimenting her and asking to see her in the evening, Kimberly calmly and confidently rejected his proposal.

The lady’s firmness has been praised by many Ghanaians who hailed her for standing her ground amid inappropriate advances from the supposed Russian man.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh