An NDC Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser hopeful, has been arrested in the Western North Region for allegedly impersonating national security

He and three others are accused of extorting money from illegal miners at galamsey sites

The suspects have been remanded in police custody by the Bodi Circuit Court, sparking calls for strict prosecution

An Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser hopeful of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Reagan Amponsah Asare, has reportedly been arrested in the Western North Region for posing as a national security officer.

The young politician was apprehended on Tuesday, along with three other individuals, who are also suspected to be members of the NDC.

Reagan Amponsah-Asare, an NDC Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser hopeful, has reportedly been arrested for posing as a National Security agent. Photo credit: Hon Reagan A-Asare/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a video circulating on social media, the suspects, including Reagan, were seen in handcuffs and paraded inside what appears to be a police station.

According to a Facebook post by Bỳte Sieh Samuel, a social media blogger, the suspects allegedly dressed as national security agents and visited illegal mining sites, also known as galamsey sites, in the Western North Region to extort money from the miners.

He added that the suspects have been remanded in police custody by the Bodi Circuit Court.

"NDC Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser hopeful, Reagan Amponsah Asare, and others were arrested for impersonating national security officers at galamsey sites in Western North. It is alleged that they dressed as national security agents, moving from one galamsey site to another, taking money from the illegal mining operators. They have been remanded in police custody by the Bodi Circuit Court," Bỳte Sieh Samuel wrote.

Watch the Facebook video below:

A Facebook post by Harry Ogyaba, who also reported the incident, alleged that Reagan and his group "used fake authority to intimidate local communities and facilitate unlawful mining operations, putting lives and livelihoods at risk."

He consequently called for the prosecution of the NDC Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser hopeful.

"This shocking incident raises serious questions about the NDC government’s oversight and the party’s role in empowering reckless operatives, underscoring the urgent need for strict prosecution to ensure that no political affiliation shields anyone from the law," he wrote.

Read the Facebook post below:

Netizens react to Reagan's arrest

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the alleged incident after coming across the video of Reagan's purported arrest.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Joseph Buckman said:

"We told u NDC is behind the recent galamsey activities in Ghana."

@Nana Adofo also said:

"Next time when you are coming to earth , become a politician so that when you steal money , you will go go free like Ken Ofori Atta and co…… Don’t be a foot soldier or party boy."

@Delligu A Rauf commented:

"National Democratic Congress Fifi Fiavi Kwetey this guy should be disqualified from contesting any position in NDC, he can't bring such a bad name into the party leadership."

Attorney General, Dominic Ayine, directs EOCO to probe NDC's Joseph Yammin and Yakubu Abanga over galamsey. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

NDC's Yammin and Abanga under galasmey probe

In a related development, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Attorney General had instructed EOCO to investigate Yakubu Abanga and Joseph Yammin over their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.

The probe, stemming from Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report, sought to uncover the extent of their role in galamsey and identify others implicated.

EOCO was tasked with gathering evidence and recommending appropriate action to uphold the rule of law and protect Ghana’s natural resources.

Source: YEN.com.gh