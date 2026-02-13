A youth activist, Chris Wood, has reacted to the trending videos of the Russian man and the Ghanaian ladies

He has called on Ghana's Foreign Affairs and Gender Ministers to take swift action against the man in question

This came after Yaytseslav leaked controversial videos of his escapades with these beautiful women

Youth activist and businessman, Christ Wood, has broken his silence on the trending videos of the Russian man, Yaytseslav, as he calls on Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Gender Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey to take action against him.

Youth activist calls on Ghana's Foreign Affairs and Gender Ministers to act on Russian man, Yaytseslav's videos. Image credit: @99Pixelss, @ Ministry of Gender, @Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

Youth Activist reacts to Russian man videos

In a long post shared on his official Facebook page on Friday, February 13, 2026, he expressed how shameful the videos are while trying to fathom the intention of the act and the reason behind the ladies' decision to adhere to the demand of Yaytseslav.

“The Minister for Gender and Foreign Affairs should not sleep on this issue. This is really shameful. Can I say it was a hardship that led these innocent victims to this scandal?” he questioned.

“I won’t say anything bad about these ladies, but upon clearly watching all the videos, this guy is a libertine because, allegedly, the victims are not only Ghanaians but also his natives. My fear is the spread of disease,” he added.

He further called on other Ministers, including the Defence and interior to also act upon the video, saying;

“Additionally, this is a security matter, and the Minister of Defence and Interior should act immediately. You can’t travel to a foreign country, especially the western world, and do this; you dare not touch even a homeless woman.”

The Facebook post of the Youth Activist is below:

Outrage over Russian man Yaytseslav's videos

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, a Russian man went viral after sharing some videos of private moments he had with some Ghanaian ladies online.

According to a report by Gossip 24 TV's Clement Nana Asamoah, Yaytseslav often moves around the Accra Mall area, gets acquainted with shoppers and other passersby, and records their conversations to share online.

In many instances, he convinces the ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him and even gets them to visit his residence later, all of which he records to put online.

He reportedly shares a summary of each encounter on his Telegram, while other private videos are shared in a private channel at a fee. According to him, there is no information as to whether the women involved were aware of the videos being shared or not.

Watch a Facebook photo of Yaytseslav below:

MzGee calls for Russian man’s arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the media personality and broadcaster, MzGee's, reaction to the controversial videos of the Russian man.

In a post on her Facebook page, she called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest the man in question.

She further asked her colleagues in the media space and social media users to blur the faces of the victims.

Source: YEN.com.gh