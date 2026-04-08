Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich in the second leg without Aurelien Tchouameni, who is one of the team's key players

Luis Diaz and Kylian Mbappe shone as Bayern secured a 2-1 victory, with Diaz opening the scoring before the break

Michael Olise’s influence was costly for Real Madrid, drawing the yellow card on Tchouameni and causing fan outrage on social media

Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final without one of their key stars, who received a booking during Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat at Santiago Bernabéu.

Luis Diaz gave Bayern the lead just four minutes before half-time, finishing neatly past Andriy Lunin following a slick combination between Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry on the edge of the box.

Aurelien Tchouameni will miss Real Madrid's Champions League second leg clash against Bayern Munich on April 15, 2026. Image credit: Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

The visitors looked comfortable heading into the break, having exploited gaps in Real Madrid’s defence, as ESPN notes.

According to Flashscore, the second half began with a flash of brilliance from Kane, who equalised within 22 seconds, firing home from just outside the area after Michael Olise’s clever run into dangerous territory.

However, Real’s hopes were dented in the 74th minute when Kylian Mbappe capitalised on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s precise cross, ghosting in behind the defence to slot home despite Manuel Neuer’s best effort.

Tchouameni misses out on Bayern 2nd leg

Meanwhile, Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni was booked in the 37th minute for pulling back Olise, who had been influential down Bayern’s right flank.

The yellow card rules Tchouameni out of the return leg at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday, April 15.

Real Madrid now face the daunting task of overturning a one-goal deficit on aggregate, with Bayern heading into Germany in a commanding position after a solid performance in Spain.

Tchouameni pulls back Olise during Real Madrid’s clash with Bayern Munich, earning a booking that rules him out of the return leg. Image credit: Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Tchouameni's yellow card

After the match, Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa questioned his midfielder's booking while speaking to the media. The manager's comments drew lots of reactions from fans on X, with some of the comments produced below.

@PataNegra wrote: ''What are you complaining about, if it's RM and Mbappé themselves who set the bar so high..''

@Alain Martinez said: ''Carreras' stamp was even more criminal, and the penalty on Olise that Michael Oliver let RM get away with alive. Tchouameni deserved it.''

@BockStar also commented: ''You didn't see the 10 fouls Carreras has committed either, right? And the@ trip that the nice and funny Rudiger gives to Olise once he shoots at goal, the typical trip from him. That one neither, right?''

@Don Felo reacted: ''Go cry in the maternity ward! I forgive you for the racing penalty! The refereeing was good! Ever since you arrived, you've been losing tournament after tournament!''

Arbeloa hails Real Madrid's striker Kylian Mbappe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alvaro Arbeloa praised Kylian Mbappe following Real Madrid’s 2–0 victory over Valencia CF on Sunday, 8 February at the Mestalla Stadium. Speaking to the media, Arbeloa highlighted Mbappe’s potential to reach levels comparable to Cristiano Ronaldo.

He described the win as a demonstration of the team’s organisation and collective effort, while also noting that there are still aspects of the squad’s performance that could be improved.

Source: YEN.com.gh