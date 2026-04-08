Reform UK has sent a caution to Ghana and other countries regarding their push for reparations on the slave trade

The leader of Reform UK rejected claims that Britain is solely responsible for the slave trade and therefore should pay reparations

He further stated that countries like Ghana, pushing this agenda, could be hit with visa bans under a Reform UK government

Reform UK, a political party in the UK, has taken a tough stance against Ghana and other countries pushing for reparations for the slave trade.

This comes after it announced that it would impose visa bans on nationals of these countries, supporting this move.

Reform UK vows to issue visa bans to Ghana and other countries over push for reparations Photo credit: @Christopher Furlong / Getty Images, @John Mahama/Facebook

Source: UGC

The leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, in a video shared on X, labelled the demands for reparations as ludicrous, claiming it would cost the UK trillions of pounds.

According to him, the UK played a key role in ensuring the abolition of the slave trade; hence, calls for reparations are unwarranted.

He then stressed that Ghana and countries pushing this agenda will not be issued visas to the UK under a Reform UK government, and hopes the calls for reparations by these countries will come to an end.

“Have a look at this list of countries, and as they scroll down, these are of course countries with whom we've always had a deep association through empire and through history. And we've done some good things and done some bad things, but they're now all demanding trillions of pounds in reparations, encouraged to do so by the United Nations, who seem to be on a completely anti-UK kick.

"So our response is very, very clear: no more visas coming from these countries until you stop these ludicrous demands for trillions of pounds of British taxpayers’ money. And by the way, these countries over the last two decades, 3.8 million of their citizens have come and settled in Britain and we've given them £6.6 billion in aid. Enough is enough. It's time to put the interests of our own country first. To all of those countries on that list, stop insulting us. Let's get our relationship back to where it ought to be. We're the only party that's got the guts to say no more visas until these claims end”, he said in the video.

Earlier, Zia Yusuf, the Reform UK spokesperson, on its X page on April 7, listed among the 19 countries liable to face a visa ban to the UK if they continue to push for reparations. He stressed the move was just a waste of taxpayers’ money.

“A reformed government will not allow Britain to be slapped around and ridiculed on the world stage like the Tories and Labour. We will not allow British taxpayers to be insulted and their money wasted. We are putting these countries on notice from this point. Should any country formally demand reparations from Britain, a reformed government will respond by immediately halting the issuance of new visas to their nationals.”

Ghana has been at the forefront of the quest to ensure that reparations are paid by the UK and others who actively participated in the slave trade.

On March 25, 2026, Ghana, led by President John Mahama, spearheaded a resolution at the UN seeking to declare the transatlantic slave trade the gravest crime against humanity and calling for reparations.

Watch the X videos:

The full list of African countries facing potential UK visa bans is below.

US man lauds Ghana over reparations claim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an African-American man in the United States commended President John Mahama for demanding reparations tied to the transatlantic slave trade for African countries.

In a video, he said Ghanaians deserve to be proud of President Mahama for the role he played, even though he could have decided to receive a token from the US and Western countries.

Source: YEN.com.gh