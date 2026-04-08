Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi has embarked on another academic journey a few years after graduating from UCC and becoming a medical doctor

In a video, the youngest-ever Ghanaian doctor spoke about his current master's programme at a respected private university in the country

Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi also shared his future aspirations, gathering positive reactions from many Ghanaian social media users who applauded him

Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi, the youngest medical doctor in Ghana's history, has started another academic journey a few years after graduating from the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi, Ghana's youngest-ever doctor, pursued a master's programme a few years after his historic graduation from UCC. Photo source: @kwakubrevis, @klintapsuniversity/TikTok

Source: Twitter

Dr Gyamfi made history in 2023, proving that age is no barrier to achieving greatness, as he successfully passed out as a medical doctor at 22 after six years in the UCC medical school.

The young man enrolled in a prestigious Ghanaian tertiary institution after successfully passing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and completing a stint at Prempeh College in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

At his graduation ceremony in January 2024, Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi was adjudged the best graduating student in surgery at the School of Medical Sciences at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The UCC medical school announced his major academic achievement on its social media pages.

The university also shared a photo of the then 22-year-old receiving his award at their 56th congregation ceremony.

The post read:

"Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi, aged 22, has been adjudged the Best Graduating Student in Surgery."

"Picture: Dr Gyamfi receiving his award from Prof. (Mrs) Rosemond Boohene, the pro vice-chancellor of UCC, while Prof. Kingsley Asare Pereko, vice-dean of the School of Medical Sciences, looks on."

The Facebook post of Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi receiving his award at his graduation is below:

Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi pursues master's after graduating

In a video shared by Klintaps University College of Health and Allied Sciences, Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi shared that he was currently pursuing a master's programme a few years after becoming a professional medical doctor.

He announced that he had enrolled in the premier private institution and was pursuing a one-year master's in public health programme.

Sharing more details about his current master's programme, Dr Gyamfi noted that it was affiliated with UCC and provided a comprehensive understanding of public health, as well as opportunities to further his education in several areas of specialisation.

He said:

I am currently pursuing a master's in public health at Klintaps University College of Health and Allied Sciences. This programme is a one-year programme affiliated with the University of Cape Coast."

He detailed how his master's programme had helped him balance his work life and academic schedule.

The youngest-ever medical doctor in Ghana also shared his expectations and aspirations after completing the master's programme at Klintaps.

He said:

When I am done with the programme, I would like to have advanced knowledge in public health, focusing on epidemiology and disease control, so, how to help prevent diseases before they happen."

"So the next year, I would want to have advanced knowledge in the area of public health when it comes to looking at disease prevention and also the promotion of healthy living habits amongst individuals."

Ghana's youngest medical doctor, Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi, receives an award after being adjudged the best graduating student in surgery at UCC. Photo source: University Of Cape Coast (UCC)

Source: Facebook

The TikTok video of Dr Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi speaking about his master's programme is below:

Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi's master's programme stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Diyan Poka commented:

"A very smart guy. He took care of my son at 37 very well. Keep it up, dear. We are proud of you 🥰."

Vooh C said:

"Medicine mu Lamine Yamal."

A Greener Always Wins wrote:

"This is what is supposed to give us pressure, not get ready with me."

King Eben Gh commented:

"A product of Prempeh College. We are proud of you."

Young doctor details earnings after relocating abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young doctor detailed her earnings after relocating to the UK for greener pastures.

In a video, the doctor with the TikTok account @lifewithmoneeka shared that she was earning a basic annual salary of £52,000, equivalent to GH₵910,000, far higher than the amount she earned working in Nigeria.

Source: YEN.com.gh