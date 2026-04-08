A Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, Horic Ampofo, was generous to a Mobile Money fraudster who called to scam him

The scammer called Horic to share a cooked-up story with the intention to extort money from the business man

However, the businessman rather offered to gift the scammer some money and asked for his number so he could send it

A Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, Horic Ampofo, demonstrated his generosity by bringing joy to a Mobile Money fraudster who called him to scam him.

Ghanaian Businessman Horic Ampofo gives GH₵100 to a MoMo fraudster who called to scam him. Photo credit: @Horicautos

Source: Twitter

In an audio shared on X, the scammer called Horic and introduced himself as an MTN call centre staff member.

The caller told Horic that a customer had complained that he mistakenly sent money to the businessman's number, hence the call to rectify the incident.

He asked Horic to confirm if he had received a message blocking his mobile money wallet.

"I just received a message that they have blocked it, but I have not received any money," Horic said.

The scammer responded and explained his cooked-up story to Horic.

"The person who wrongly sent you the money called, so we reversed the money, which is why we blocked your wallet."

Even before the scammer could finish telling the fake story, Horic interjected and promised to send them some money.

Horic indicated that he understood that the economy was not favourable for many hence their scamming nature. He pleaded with them to stop scaamming elderly people.

"I know the system is not favourable these days. So, don't worry, I will send you GH₵100, so you can share it with your partner. I understand you, I won't judge you. I'm only begging you to stop scamming the elderly."

The scammer immediately asked to mention his number to Horic and thanked him.

Listen to the audio on X below:

Reactions to Horic's gift to MoMo fraudster

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the audio shared by @thestatenewss on X. Read them below:

@xcytmnt said:

"Ah, Horic paaa. Make them spare oldies and target the youngsters sɛ sɛn?"

@WeazyTune wrote:

"@Horicautos tear me oooo. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha."

@YaroKankanni said:

"He san dey bless am 😂😂😂."

@5amInAsK wrote:

"Ma me mbob) number no mma wo 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@AfiMeg said:

"🤣🤣🤣 to dash a thief money? That’s a different level of benevolence."

@Alhajistephh wrote:

"Horic understands game😭. Nyame nhyira wo sɛn?"

@Telferjnr said:

"Ebe St. Johns boy, you dey wan fraud 🤣."

@callmethe_great wrote:

"The Nyame nhyira wo dey tear me 😂."

@Triluxexchanges said:

"They are now targeting car dealers, it be so they call me last week."

@therealmawuena wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣 he said Nyame nhyira wo!"

@Qofi_Hillinx said:

"This one weak me 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Merdarlock, a Ghanaian philanthropist and entrepreneur feeds over 2000 less privileged people on Boxing Day. Photo credit: @Merdarlock/UGC.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian philanthropist supports over 2,000 people

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian philanthropist, known as Merdarlock, supported over 2,000 people in Accra.

As part of Christmas Day donations, Merdarlock provided packs of food and drinks to some less privileged people at Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Nima.

Aside from the food and drinks the philanthropist, who is also an entrepreneur, gave each of the beneficiaries money.

Source: YEN.com.gh