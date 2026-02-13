A Ghanaian woman expressed frustration over the burden of house chores left on corporate wives, even though they also pay bills

In a video on X, the woman said the men must help with the house chores since couples work and contribute financially to the home

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comments section to share varying thoughts on her remarks

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian woman has expressed her dissatisfaction over the burden of domestic duties on married women who have corporate jobs just like their husbands.

The woman gave a scenario of what the overwhelming after-work period looks like for most women and why husbands must also help with the house chores.

A Ghanaian lady encourages husbands to help their wives with the chores at home, especially for women who contribute to the household. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the lady said that when corporate wives return from work, they are often expected to make food for the family, take care of the children and clean the house while the husbands watch.

She indicated that in the modern era, both husbands and wives are paying the home bills, and therefore, everyone must help with the domestic duties in the house.

The lady, who seemed frustrated by the magnitude of house chores, urged men to stop saying that domestic duties are the responsibility of only women or wives.

She indicated that husbands must offer support in the upkeep of their homes.

See the X post where the woman laments the burden of domestic duties on wives below:

Netizens react to wife's house chores comment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial on X.

@nhyira_premium said:

"This is about communication. Responsible partners will sit down and discuss these. The woman can’t be left to do everything."

@GraphianTv wrote:

"If she be my wife I go start dey think two two about you. If u think u want to focus on your corporate job, then leave the marriage."

@ghanaisnew said:

"The husband that would support her she would say it’s not her spec ! Most realize that mistake but it late. My dear ladies pin this for your own good."

@KoffiBuckles wrote:

"Men if all what we can offer is money, then I guess some of these corporate or working class women don’t need us because they can make their own money. I think we should help them with chores and taking care of basic house cleaning as well."

@HazardJnr97 said:

"Na your husband no dey help you, just be straight maame cos most men do help their wives… if you can’t do the domestic duties too just get a nice maid at home."

@christopherowu9 wrote:

"If you lived alone won’t you cook and keep your house clean? Mtcheeewww 😹😹😂. This business of being a wife, if you’re not ready don’t get into and come disturb all of us on social media 😏😏😏."

@Analyzza8k said:

"You go & marry your unsupportive husband and assume your problem is what every single other married woman is going through. The amount of energy she used to rant to we the unconcerned people on the internet, couldn’t she have channeled that energy into talking with her husband."

A Ghanaian lady takes to social media to raise concerns over the seeming scarcity of people willing to become house helps. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Lady raises concerns over house help shortage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian lady had shared her thoughts on the scarcity of house help.

In a video, the lady looked at possible contributing factors and measures that could be taken to remedy the situation.

Social media users who took to the comments section shared varied opinions on the issue she raised in the video.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh