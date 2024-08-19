A young Ghanaian lady has sparked a conversation about marital responsibilities between men and women

A young Ghanaian lady has openly stated her dislike for house chores, cautioning her prospective husband to be willing to be a supportive partner.

The lady, identified as Nayram Afi Kakraba, said she is not cut out to be a domestic wife who has to carry the burden of caring for the home alone.

Nayram Afi Kakraba, a Ghanaian lady, shares her divisive views on marital responsibilities.

Due to this, the young lady, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, said she would only settle for a man who would assist her in discharging her marital duties and responsibilities when the time comes for her to get married.

"I know that if I should get married someday, I would definitely get help because I'm not a domestic person. I don't like cooking, I don't like washing, I don't like cleaning. If I have to do that for someone continuously, I would start to resent the person," she stated.

"Every day, you are sitting there and I'm cooking and serving you every single day. Are you a leper? You can't get up and help yourself"? she added.

Speaking on the same show organised by the Silent Beads, an unidentified gentleman responded that he would not help with house chores if he was the only one responsible for the home's upkeep.

"But if you are the only person providing for the house, leave it solely for the woman to do it. If I'm the one providing, the utility bill, water bill, chop money, children's school fees, medical bills... I sit and watch TV and leave you to do the chores alone because we are all choosing our suffering very well," he countered the lady's assertions.

Netizens respond to lady's marital duties comment

Nayram's opinion sparked a wave of reaction on social media with some netizens taking her on after coming across her video.

@gidAfri said:

"She will go to church n disturb God for a husband. scammer."

@Silent Beads replied:

"Because a husband is the prize, right?"

@SELISHO also said"

"If u tell her to be the bread winner she wil refuse also."

@hisroyalrichardness wrote:

"A woman has a problem doing these things & the next thing a man says is its not bad its fine. I keep saying it, some kind of women we have today, blame social media & men. Social media & men. Tweaaa!."

@Nana yaa also wrote:

"Everybody is entitled to their opinion."

Man assists wife in the kitchen

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian man won the hearts of many online after he was captured assisting his wife with the house chores.

In a trending video posted to social media, the man was spotted cooking and washing the dishes together with his wife in the kitchen, sparking reactions.

