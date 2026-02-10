A Ghanaian lady has triggered reactions online with her latest commentary on the scarcity of house helps

She looked at what could be the contributing factors and possible measures that could be taken to remedy the situation

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the matter

A Ghanaian lady has stirred reactions on social media with her observation regarding the scarcity of house helps.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @itsenamklutse, the lady stated that many families and homes require the services of house helps but are not getting them.

"So there is this thing that keeps occurring to me. I know a number of families that are looking for domestic staff, what we often call house helps, and I realise that today nobody wants to do it. Our young ladies don't want to do it; they would prefer to stay home."

Analysing the possible causes for the shortage, she opined that the situation has also arisen due to poor treatment some employers subject house helps to.

She also touched on poor remuneration as one reason that has pushed people away from becoming hosuse helps, as she opened up on the idea of properly training people to become professionals in these roles.

The lady then expressed optimism that with a touch of professionalism and proper training, coupled with good salaries, people would show interest in pursuing these jobs.

She further put forward the idea that people willing to venture into training others to work as house helps would actually make good money.

"So let me know in the comments section what you think about this. Will this change anything, or generally people just don't want to do it anymore?"

Reactions to the scarcity of house helps

Reactions to scarcity of house helps Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the concerns raised by the young lady.

Andrews Larbi stated:

"Can we talk about how modern mothers are reluctant to take care of their own home? Our mothers in the 80s/90s gave birth to five kids, had a 9–5 job, took care of their husbands, were leaders in women’s fellowship at church, and we were all brought up well. They did all these without external help. My question is what changed? Are modern mothers lazy or not?"

Celebrity Chaos added:

"Why would any house need a house help?"

NEW LOOK DG added:

"Housekeepers should be professionally paid to feed themselves, clothe themselves, and afford decent accommodation, even if they live in."

Cecilia added:

"It is well regulated in Côte d'Ivoire with a minimum wage and days off. You can't just pick someone and pay them as you wish, no breaks, no holidays; you overwork them and abuse them. No! The government has its eyes on it."

