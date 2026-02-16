Ghanaian men in the US Army have drawn massive reactions online, sharing heartwarming moments of their cultural heritage proudly while in uniform

Sitting at a world-class military canteen, mostly Ghanaian men enjoyed their meals while communicating entirely in Twi, creating a memorable scene

The widely circulated video highlighted their shared culture abroad, showing how they proudly maintain Ghanaian traditions even while on foreign soil

A trending TikTok video has captured the hearts of many as three proud Ghanaian soldiers serving in the United States Army offered a glimpse into their everyday lives abroad.

Three Ghanaian men in the US Army share adorable scenes as they display Ghanaian Culture. Image credit: Azaroferruche/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Clad in their military uniforms, the men enjoyed a luxurious meal at a base canteen while chatting in Twi, a scene that left bystanders intrigued and entertained.

What stood out most was the warmth and familiarity shared between the men.

Despite being in a foreign country, their playful teasing and laughter reflected a strong bond, reminding viewers that their Ghanaian roots remain at the centre of their identities.

The video stressed more than just a meal; it captures the pride, culture, and connection that transcend geographical boundaries.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Their interactions also offered fans a rare and personal glimpse into the life of Ghanaian soldiers abroad, balancing the rigour of military service with moments of genuine camaraderie.

As the video circulated widely, viewers celebrated the soldiers’ bond, emphasising that shared heritage and bloodline can thrive anywhere in the world.

The clip serves as a reminder that, while these men serve a foreign nation, their hearts and cultural spirit remain distinctly Ghanaian. Their story resonates not only with Ghanaians but also with anyone who values the strength of friendship, cultural pride, and the joy of finding home far from home.

Ghanaians in US Army sparks reactions

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section following a trending video of middle-aged men communicating and clearly enjoying themselves as they showcase their cultural heritage abroad.

Below are some notable comments on the video.

Shaybea88 backup commented:

"Hello … Mr Anane How are u doing? You look good. I'm from Russia. Come with me.😂."

originalkala24 commented:

"How can I join the US Army?"

Akua Sikapa added:

"Mr Anane is really handsome."

Nana Akosua Konadu commented:

"Please, is Anane married?🤩."

Midarl Boateng wrote:

"Anane is handsome, Paa ooh😂😂😂."

Just_Chichi.🖤🐜🇬🇭🇳🇬 wrote:

"But the guy is handsome, ooo Anane."

😍🦋Ama💫adepa🔥 shared:

"Oh God, I want to wear this uniform 😭😭😭."

Mi Amor commented:

"Ahhhh Buh Anane is handsome 😂."

Ohenebabaa wrote:

"Justice for Mr Anane🥰."

Linda wrote:

"Oh lord, please, you know my dream is to marry a military man 🤭🤭🤭."

