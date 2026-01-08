A Ghanaian woman in the US Army has issued a strong caution to women about marrying highly traditional local men

She spoke about a prevailing mindset where men can cheat freely, but women are expected to remain loyal every time

She said even highly educated GH men could be too traditional, with degrees and titles no guarantee of equal respect

A Ghanaian currently serving in the United States Army has spoken out about why women should think twice before marrying highly traditional homegrown men.

Known on TikTok as Princess, she shared her personal experiences and what she has seen firsthand, sharing attitudes she believes can be harmful in relationships.

Born and raised in Ghana, she explained that she felt it was important to warn women.

“Do not marry a traditional Ghanaian man if he is very traditional,” she said.

She shared that during a TikTok live she joined recently, four men openly said that a man who does not cheat on his partner, whether she is a wife or a girlfriend, is 'not man enough'.

Princess said she was dumbfounded by their mindset, noting that these men clearly did not see being unfaithful as a problem, despite identifying as Christians.

US Army woman warns against traditional men

When Princess asked her views on what would happen if a woman cheated, she responded that this was generally frowned upon in Ghana.

The double standard, she says, is clear: men can have affairs as long as they come back, while women are expected to stay loyal no matter what.

Princess warned that this attitude often leads to inequality and unhappiness in relationships.

“Yes, a man might provide financially, but he can also make your life miserable,” she said.

She added that financially dependent women often have little choice or say, making it hard to stand up for themselves.

Princess added that some men are highly educated, even holding PhDs, yet still have very controlling, traditional views.

“Being educated doesn’t automatically make someone fair or civilised,” she stressed.

Her message has sparked conversations online, with many women praising her honesty.

Check out the TikTok video of her explanation below:

In the same video, Princess expressed hope that women would pay attention to a man’s values and character, rather than assuming tradition or education guarantees respect in a relationship.

At the end of the day, she said women should prioritise their own independence and happiness, and make sure they are entering relationships with partners who truly treat them as equals.

Her comments continue to stoke debate among Ghanaians on social media.

