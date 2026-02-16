Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya and his Kenyan wife, Miss Trudy, have spoken candidly about a deeply personal chapter in their lives, sharing the challenges they faced before welcoming their first child in late 2025.

Wode Maya and Wife Open Up About Six Miscarriages: “Our Faith Was Shaken,” Video Trends

For years, the couple navigated the heartbreak of six consecutive miscarriages, a journey they kept largely private.

In a heartfelt YouTube video posted on Miss Trudy’s channel, Wode Maya shared how the repeated losses shook his faith. “Losing our first child through to the fourth was devastating.

It tested my belief in God,” he admitted, reflecting on the emotional toll these experiences took on both of them.

Wode Maya shares struggles before welcoming child

During this period, Wode Maya explained that immersing himself in his work and being on camera became a coping mechanism, a way to temporarily escape the pain.

“Right after shooting a video with my team, I would just begin crying,” he shared, stressing the unseen burden behind his public persona.

Despite the emotional weight, he praised Miss Trudy for her resilience, noting that she stayed strong through the grief and even in the face of online false narratives that targeted them.

The couple emphasised the importance of staying united amid personal tragedy. Miss Trudy recounted her surprise upon hearing rumours of a divorce, describing how baseless claims added stress during an already challenging time. Wode Maya quickly addressed these rumours, emphasising the strength of their bond and the emotional toll the miscarriages had already inflicted.

“People spreading false stories about my family will face consequences. I am not keeping quiet anymore. In 2026, I am coming for you,” Wode Maya warned, adding, “If you want to spread lies, be prepared to prove yourself in court. I have a team ready.”

His message underscored their commitment to protecting their family’s integrity against online speculation and falsehoods.

As they continue to embrace parenthood with their first child, the couple’s story resonates with many who have faced similar struggles, showing the intersection of public life and private grief. Their courage in sharing this journey not only humanises their public image but also serves as a reminder of the challenges that often remain hidden behind social media profiles.

Through honesty, resilience, and unity, Wode Maya and Miss Trudy demonstrate that even the most painful experiences can be met with strength, faith, and hope for the future.

