Ghanaians were gripped with concern after news broke of a newborn baby going missing from Mamprobi Polyclinic in Greater Accra.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Mamprobi Polyclinic Case: Joyful Reunion As Birth Mother Is Reunited With Baby, Sparks Happiness

Source: UGC

TikTok videos circulating captured the outrage of citizens at the health facility, highlighting the urgency and distress surrounding the incident.

Man demands CCTV footage

A brave bystander who witnessed the aftermath intervened when he saw the hospital management speaking with the distressed mother. The woman leaned on a relative for support, visibly shaken by the ordeal.

The concerned man burst into the office, insisting that the polyclinic release the CCTV footage. “This is the fastest route to identifying and apprehending the person responsible,” he stated firmly.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of February 18, 2026, sparked widespread concern online. Citizens and netizens shared their reactions, pressing for swift action. The matter has now been handed over to security services, who have begun investigations.

CCTV footage of baby thief fleeing scene

Images and video footage of the alleged suspect dressed in a nurse's uniform quickly went viral.

The footage showed the woman carefully wrapping the baby in a cloth, carrying a white bag, and walking confidently out of the polyclinic.

The suspect’s composure during the act drew attention and fueled online discussions.

The Facebook image of the alleged abductor is below.

Mamprobi baby reunites with mother

The heartwarming ordeal ended as the baby was safely returned to her mother. Videos circulating online captured the Ghana Police Service’s active role in ensuring a smooth and secure reunion.

One TikTok video showed the suspect in police custody, visibly anxious and chewing her nails as authorities carried out procedures.

The reunion sparked joy among citizens, with many praising the collaborative efforts that ensured the child’s safety. Social media users highlighted how unity and collective vigilance can help communities stand strong against challenges, emphasising the power of people working together for justice.

Watch the TikTok videos below.

Source: YEN.com.gh