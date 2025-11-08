Felician Obenewaa Antwi took her 11-day-old baby to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital for her child's postnatal immunisation

She left the baby briefly for a lady she met at the facility, only to return and not find her baby and the person

The baby abduction has been reported to the Police in the area, who are investigating the matter

An 11-day-old baby has allegedly gone missing at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

According to Felicia Obenewaa Antwi, the mother of the baby, she came to the hospital alone for the baby's postnatal immunisation.

Felician Obenewaa Antwi is the mother of the 11-day-old stolen baby at Agogo Presby Hospital. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X & @PreHA24/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a video on X, Felicia Obenewaa Antwi said that after the doctor attended to her, she met a young lady at the hospital who started a conversation. During the brief chat, she learnt that the lady had lost her baby.

“I met a woman who said she loved seeing newborn babies because hers had died shortly after birth. I assured her that God would give her another child. At one point, I felt like urinating, so I asked her to hold my baby for me. But when I returned, she was not there. So I asked others around, and they confirmed that they saw her leave with the baby."

The witnesses at the hospital claimed they saw the unidentified woman leave the hospital premises calmly with the baby in her arms.

A visibly distraught Felician pleaded with the public to help her find her missing child. The case has, however, been reported to the police in the area.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to missing baby incident

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@kwesi_boujee asked:

"No CCTV cameras?"

@Nart_ever said:

"Young Kings, when your wife gives birth, it's crucial to be there for her every step of the way. Accompany her to the hospital and provide the support she needs. Many situations like this can be prevented with your presence and vigilance."

@GhanaSocialUni wrote:

"Arghhhhh?! How do you hand over your baby to someone?"

@yayra_bright said:

"Hmmm, what a heartbreaking story. Why would she hand over her baby to a stranger just like that?"

@1957_Rick wrote:

"She won’t hand her phone to a complete stranger to do anything, so why did she think she could hand her baby to a complete stranger? Critical thinking and situation awareness should be taught as a basic subject in schools."

@i_am_owurakujnr said:

"In our normal setting, this wouldn't have been bad. People are just evil these days. It's a grave mistake. I pray she finds the baby."

@KhojoUnreal wrote:

"Ghanaians trust people so much."

@KOD_Jnr said:

"Aww.. That's careless of her..How can you give your baby to someone you don't know?"

@cweku_levis wrote:

"But why would you hand over your baby to a stranger, without knowing anything about her, not even her name, that's carelessness from the mother."

Source: YEN.com.gh