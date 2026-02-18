Prophet Immanuel Light's old doom prophecy has resurfaced following the alleged baby theft at the Mamprobi Polyclinic

In a November 2025 video, the young man of God predicted that Ghana would record several baby theft cases in hospitals

After the Mamprobi baby theft incident, Prophet Immanuel Light's resurfaced doom prophecy has triggered mixed reactions

A 2025 prophecy from a Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Immanuel Light, has re-emerged following the news of baby theft at the Mamprobi Polyclinic in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, tension erupted at the Mamprobi Polyclinic after reports suggested that a baby had been stolen.

According to reports, an unidentified individual, who was disguised as a nurse, had sneaked into the hospital premises and allegedly stole a newborn infant without the knowledge of the authorities.

The suspect was believed to have fled on a waiting motorcycle that had been parked outside the hospital premises.

CCTV footage was released, showing the identity of the suspect, who left the hospital with the baby wrapped in a cloth.

Videos circulated on social media showed heightened tension at the facility, with the baby’s father confronting hospital authorities and demanding immediate answers regarding his child’s disappearance.

Some residents, including family members and friends, also stormed the premises of the Mamprobi Polyclinic to confront the hospital's authorities over the baby theft case.

Mamprobi Polyclinic baby theft suspect arrested

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, new reports indicated that the suspect had been arrested and was in police custody, with the baby reunited with the mother.

Footage of the suspect and the baby's mother at the Dansoman Police Station emerged on social media.

The Instagram video of the mother leaving the police station with her baby after the theft case is below:

Immanuel Light's prophecy resurfaces amid baby theft

In a prophecy he shared on November 7, 2025, Prophet Immanuel Light claimed to have seen some kidnappings being carried out at hospitals in Ghana from that time to 2026.

In a video, the young prophet claimed that he saw several baby thefts at the hospitals, explaining:

"I saw some kidnappings at the hospitals, and I saw some children who were kidnapped here in Ghana. I saw this happen from now to 2026."

The TikTok video of Immanuel Light sharing his doom prophecy in 2025 is below:

Immanuel Light's resurfaced prophecy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Minaa commented:

"Lord have mercy on us 😢."

Rosemary wrote:

"God bless you."

Bisinial_Smith said:

"Mercy Lord 🙏."

Luv Tiaa commented:

"🥺🥺🥺 Oh Lord."

Immanuel Light's prophecy on church fire resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Immanuel Light's prophecy resurfaced after the fire incident at Pastor Elvis Agyemang's Alpha Hour church on February 9, 2026.

In a 2025 video he shared on TikTok, the young prophet claimed to have seen the arson attack at the church in a vision, with his accuracy sparking mixed online reactions.

