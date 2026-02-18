The main suspect behind the theft of a newborn at Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra has been apprehended

A new video showed her looking remorseful after she was apprehended and sent to the police station

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the matter

Ghanaians are in arms, condemning the move by a woman to steal a newborn reportedly from the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Greater Accra on February 17, 2026

This comes as the suspect was believed to have fled on a waiting motorcycle that had been parked outside the hospital premises.

A Ghanaian woman has been apprehended for allegedly stealing a baby at the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra. Photo credit:@tinanewsgh/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a twist, the Gender Minister has confirmed that the lost baby had been found and reunited with the mother.

A new video of the main suspect reportedly behind the criminal act has been published.

Although details of the main suspect remain sketchy, video footage apparently at the police station showed her looking sad.

She was also spotted wearing a wedding ring, which seems to suggest that she is a married woman.

Her motive for wanting someone else’s newborn is not yet clear as police investigations continue.

Ghanaians take to the streets to jubilate as the missing baby atthe Mampropbi Polyclinic is found. Photo credit:@tinanewsgh

Details on the alleged theft

There was tension at Mamprobi after news of the disappearance of a newborn baby delivered via Caesarean section went viral on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

The main suspect is believed to have posed as a nurse in the facility, gaining access to the room where the baby was lying.

A video showed a young lady expressing joy that the newborn had been reunited with her family.

One lady who spoke concerning the incident said the main suspect, after making away with the newborn, quickly phoned her sister to inform her that she had given birth.

It was when news went out about the reported baby theft that her supposed sister then reported the matter to the Dansoman Police Station, leading to an arrest.

The TikTok video is here:

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 15,000 likes and 600 comments.

Peeps slam alleged baby thief

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions, with many wondering why the lady opted to take someone else's child.

Anicky Immanuel commented:

"Something is also telling me that they always swap me oo, Ibrahim Mahama please I am your son, and we even look alike…. Please someone should help me reach my father Ibrahim Mahama."

Ben Assan wrote:

"When depression sets in a lot can happen. But we thank God she was found and the baby is safe with the rightful mother."

Lilbee added:

"They should run a DNA ooooooo, maybe she sold the one she took and stole another to replace this one. Please run a DNA."

Qwame Black opined:

"Hmm, something like this is not easy ooo. Maybe she is looking for a child but never got one. Please, to all Ghanaians, hear her story."

Aba Dope condemns the Mamprobi baby theft

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikTok star and entrepreneur, Aba Martin, popularly known as Aba Dopei, is one of many celebrities who have condemned the alleged theft of a newborn baby.

As a trained nurse, she recounted how strenuous the process of pregnancy can be for a new mother and how emotionally devastating it would be to lose one’s baby due to what she described as the sheer negligence of certain staff members.

Source: YEN.com.gh