Ghanata SHS bursar Lamisi Sarah has been arrested for allegedly diverting food supplies meant for students

The Greater Accra Regional Minister confirmed the arrest following credible complaints and a discreet investigation

Linda Akweley Ocloo said the welfare of students is paramount, and anyone found to be guilty will be dealt with according to the law

The bursar of Ghanata Senior High School (SHS), Lamisi Sarah, has been arrested for allegedly diverting food supplies meant for students.

The arrest was confirmed by the Member of Parliament for Shai-Osudoku and Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Akweley Ocloo.

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Akweley Ocloo, reports Ghanata SHS Bursar for allegedly diverting food meant for students.

In a Facebook post, the Regional Minister stated that she received reports which indicated that the bursar of Ghanata SHS had been diverting portions of food provision intended to support student welfare and nutrition.

"Over the past few weeks, credible reports indicated that the bursar, Lamisi Sarah of Ghanata Senior High School, had allegedly been diverting portions of food supplies intended for students. These provisions are meant to support the welfare and proper nourishment of our wards. Any interference with such resources is a serious breach of trust and public duty."

Linda Akweley Ocloo said that the worrying complaint made her alert the constituency's National Security, so they could conduct a discreet investigation.

She explained that while she was in the constituency on Tuesday, February 17, the alleged diversion was confirmed, and Lamisi Sarah was apprehended.

​"Upon receiving the complaints, I immediately alerted the constituency National Security apparatus to help me conduct a discreet investigation. Yesterday, while I was present in the constituency, I confirmed the activity and the suspect was apprehended in the act. I directed the officers to hand her over to the Police so that due process can take its full course under the law."

Linda Akweley Ocloo promised to pursue the matter thoroughly to ensure that anyone found guilty is punished.​

​"It is particularly unfortunate when individuals entrusted with responsibility engage in conduct that sabotages government efforts, only for the same system to be blamed for failures created by such misconduct."

"​Even in my pain, I will continue to serve my country diligently, so if I am no more, I will be remembered for what I represent. I remain committed to ensuring that this matter is pursued thoroughly and transparently. Accountability will be upheld, and any person found culpable will face the full rigours of the law. The welfare of our students and the integrity of our public institutions must never be compromised," the Regional Minister concluded.

