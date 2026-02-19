John Dumelo said he would provide free Ghana-made cocoa drink for public school pupils in Ayawaso West Wuogon

John Dumelo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has announced that he will be providing all public basic school pupils from Class 1 to Class 4 in his constituency with free Ghana-made cocoa drink.

The MP said the students will receive the free cocoa drink once a week. He added that the initiative will start from March 2, 2026 and continue until the end of the year.

In a statement, John Dumelo said:

"From 2nd March 2026, I will be providing free Ghana-made cocoa drinks to all public basic pupils from Class 1 to 4 in my beloved Ayawaso West Constituency."

John Dumelo stated that the initiative is to highlight the nutritional benefits of cocoa, describing it as a “highly nutritional powerhouse” rich in antioxidants, iron, and magnesium — nutrients essential for cognitive development and sustaining energy levels throughout the school day.

Aside from the health benefits, John Dumelo said the initiative is to support the local cocoa farmers and manufacturers, to improve school attendance, and to instil national pride among children.

"This initiative boosts local industry, encourages consistent school participation, and helps our children appreciate the gold of our land."

The MP further stated that the initiative reflects his belief that “a healthy child is a teachable child” and underscores a commitment to building a stronger, healthier, and smarter future for the constituency.

Read the statement below:

Netizens react to MP's cocoa drinks initiative

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the statement John Dumelo shared on his social media timelines. Read them below:

Sika Tettey said:

"Please can you find me a hall and chamber in your constituency so I can relocate and help serve the kids the cocoa drinks. 😂 Mawu neyrawo siaaaa🙏🏿."

Theophilus Nantaale wrote:

"So Maa Lydia go come "stand" again??? Asking out loud 🔊📢🔊📢🔊."

Joel Bryan Nartey said:

"This one dierr unless mama Linda dash quarter plot oo😂😂😂."

Bampoh Ishmael Pet-Renco wrote:

"When you said you wanted to be an MP, some people said you thought being an MP was like an acting movie. Today, you are one of the best MPs. Congratulations."

Jerome Chase said:

"Unless Maa Lydia dash free air before she go win that seat 💺 again 😂😂."

Akosua Sesy wrote:

"Let me get myself to become a child again, because I can't miss this one 😂😂😂. You do aaaaalll!!"

Toosweet Tamakloe wrote:

"They should just come along with their tea or butter bread with a spread of chocolate cream."

Queenlatifa Aruna said:

"Ohh John, remember your neighbour neighbour la. Extend it small to Madina ooo."

Quabena Ofori wrote:

"John Dumelo, Charlie 2028, you go go unopposed wai. Herh chairman dey job like the sun ☀️."

Rene Gai said:

"When they said 'a leader is to serve and not to be served', I didn't understand till now. Eiiiiii, you are for the people ampa👏👏"

John Dumelo does makeup for UG freshers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo wowed University of Ghana freshers by doing their makeup ahead of matriculation.

The lighthearted moment quickly caught attention online, with many praising his many down-to-earth and supportive gestures.

Social media users commented on Ghanaian politician and deputy minister John Dumelo's photos and videos on Instagram.

