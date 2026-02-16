Nana Opoku Ware, the son of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has courted attention after a latest video of him surfaced on social media on Monday, February 16, 2026.

Otumfuo's Son Nana Opoku Ware Steals Spotlight at 2026 Ghana School of Law Induction Ceremony

The Ghana School of Law held an official induction ceremony for its class of 2025/2026 at the Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), on Monday, February 16, 2026.

The event was attended by several high-profile personalities, including businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son Saahene Osei, Walewale MP Dr Kaburu Mahama, Manhyia North MP Akwasi Konadu, and the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande.

In a video shared by blogger Sika Official on Instagram, Nana Opoku Ware beamed with excitement as he joined some new inductees for a photoshoot after the ceremony.

