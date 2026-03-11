A Ghanaian woman reportedly printed a fake obituary of her husband so those who heard of her story would empathise and give her money

Amina Issah took the fake obituary to Auntie Naa's Oyerepa Afutuo programme and narrated a cooked-up story about how her husband died

The woman who stated the hardship she was facing after her husband died was caught even before she could leave the studio

Amina Issah, a Ghanaian, allegedly lied about the death of her husband with the intention of scamming Auntie Naa, her panel and listeners.

The lady went on Auntie Naa's Oyerepa Afutuo programme with an obituary, which she claimed was her husband's.

Amina Issah allegedly appears on Oyerepa FM with fake posters to deceive the public that her husband had passed away. Photo credit: @askghmedia/X & Auntie Naa Official/Facebook

However, according to Auntie Naa, they found out that her husband had not died. They also realised she mentioned the wrong name when she came in.

Amina Issah said she was called Ama Sarpomaa, but the crew at Oyerepa found her actual name out.

According to Auntie Naa, Amina Issah lied that her husband had died in a car accident and that, as a single mother, she had saved GH¢10,000 entrusting, it to someone to buy a fufu machine, only for that person to disappear with the money.

She even went ahead and shared a picture of an innocent person, whose photo she took from his WhatsApp status, as the man who had supposedly absconded with her money.

It eventually came to light that she had fabricated the entire story to gain public sympathy, and that her husband was alive and well, not dead as she had claimed.

When questioned, Amina claimed her husband was alive. The mother of one explained that she was forced to lie because she took a loan from Bills Microcredit and was finding it difficult to repay it.

Netizens condemn woman who faked hubby's death

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial on X. Read them below:

@CVWALKINFAITH said:

"Oman Ben koraaa nie...what if the man came back to life 😂😂😳😳.. Eei."

@IsaacKonad wrote:

"When you live in a country where people will only help you when it’s burial-related, what do you expect?. They won’t help you when you’re alive but just die, and suddenly money for burial will appear."

@Alhassan0123 said:

"A country that failed to take care of its citizens and create opportunities for them will definitely end up doing anything to survive, and that includes lying to gain public sympathy. Don't blame her, blame the selfish, crooks, and greedy leadership🤷‍♂️."

@joecyber23 wrote:

"Learn a skill or trade as a lady. Life is hard nowadays 😪 so sad, Charlie."

@ClistChrissy said:

"This country, the mentality is the problem, that’s why most people are jobless."

@rjhuhl wrote:

"She no dey shy sef 😂😂 her face hard oooo."

@rentdue91 said:

"She’s a gullible liar, bro. She lie dem catch instead of her to tell the truth, she go sane lie again."

@kadr16368 wrote:

"This is honestly heartbreaking and disturbing at the same time. Faking a death for sympathy is wild."

