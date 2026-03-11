Prophet Fire Oja has broken his silence after he appeared before the Court for the second time over his legal battle with Mzbel

In a video, he sent a strong message to the singer, , as he claimed she should stop peddling lies about him, saying it is not the best

, The man of God has made alleged defamatory comments about the "6 Years" hit maker concerning her controversial soul travel experience

Popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Fire Oja, has broken his silence following his second appearance in court, as he sent a strong message to Mzbel.

Background of Fire Oja and Mzbel's case

Mzbel and Fire Oja got embroiled in social media exchanges after the prophet alleged that the singer experienced some severe health issues and was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment after visiting Ola Maame's place for her "soul travel" in 2025.

He also spoke with a young lady who claimed to be the singer's former personal assistant, who corroborated his allegations.

The prophet also accused the "16 Years" hitmaker of conspiring with Ola Maame to defraud unsuspecting women at her place in Kasoa.

However, Mzbel denied Fire Oja's claims and called on individuals disseminating the allegations to present their evidence to prove that she had a bad experience with the shaman.

In a TikTok video on Monday, December 29, 2025, Mzbel shared that she got the young lady who claimed to be her former employee arrested over her allegations about her experience at Ola Maame's shrine and threats on her child's life.

Mzbel noted that she had petitioned the Ghana Police Service regarding the prophet, whose name she refused to mention directly.

In January 2026, the singer announced that Prophet Fire Oja had been arrested; however, he denied the claim as he stated that he was only summoned for questioning.

Mzbel, through her lawyer, sent a legal letter to the man of God to retract his statement, apologise and compensate her, for which they gave him a 10-day ultimatum. However, the prophet ignored Mzbel, triggering her to sue him in court.

On January 30, the Prophet Fire Oja and Mzbel appeared before the Adentan Complex Court for their first hearing. After several hours of proceedings, the court was adjourned to March 11, 2026, and Prophet Fire Oja was granted bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties.

Prophet Fire Oja speaks after second hearing

On Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Prophet Fire Oja appeared before the court for the second hearing of his case with Mzbel.

Following the proceedings, Prophet Fire Oja spoke to Sammy Kay Media. According to the man of God, except the court, nothing would convince him to apologise to the singer.

He further warned Mzbel to stop peddling lies against him and allow the law or court to move smoothly.

“I want to tell Mzbel to stop peddling lies against me. She tells too many lies. I recount that during the first hearing, she ran to social media to say that I had been detained, which was absolutely false. When the police invited me, she came out to say that I was arrested. All this is not the best,” he said.

Mzbel shares soul travel experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel shared her experience after undergoing a soul travel experience.

The singer first clarified that soul travel is not related to mermaids. She claimed it was a herbal medicine taken to influence the brain. According to Mzbel, her soul travel experience was very weird.

She claimed that when the transition began, she felt like she was going mad. She further stated that, at one point, she felt like running to the roadside so that a moving bus could hit her.

