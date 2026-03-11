The Minority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called for the scrapping of AI-based aptitude tests in the ongoing security service recruitment

He noted that many candidates, especially from rural areas, struggle with the online system and are forced to spend money at internet cafés

Afenyo-Markin urged the government to review the recruitment process to make it fair, accessible, and non-partisan for all qualified applicants

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Minority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called for the scrapping of the artificial intelligence-based aptitude tests administered to applicants in the ongoing recruitment into Ghana's security services.

The recruitment exercise has been fraught with several challenges, with many applicants complaining about the outcome of the tests.

The Minority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, calls for the abolition of the AI-based security recruitment aptitude tests. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Afenyo-Markin said his caucus and several other lawmakers have received multiple complaints from constituents regarding the recruitment exercise.

He consequently appealed to the government to review the system to make the recruitment process more accessible to all applicants, particularly those with limited digital skills.

“Mr Speaker, the military did something good. They created a system that allowed people to take the aptitude test directly. If possible, the system should be changed to enable our boys and girls who are not educated in ICT to write it manually,” he said.

According to him, many applicants from rural communities face significant difficulties navigating the online testing system.

“I am for AI. I am for IT. But you cannot suddenly call someone from Pusiga or Bunkurugu, who knows nothing about IT, and ask them to write an aptitude test using AI. If they don’t have the means, they fail,” he added.

Afenyo-Markin urges non-partisan discussion of recruitment challenges

The Minority Leader also cautioned against the politicisation of issues relating to the ongoing security service recruitment exercise.

He described the situation as a systemic challenge that requires urgent attention from the relevant ministry.

Afenyo-Markin further claimed that many applicants are forced to spend money at internet cafés to complete the tests, only to encounter technical challenges that prevent them from progressing.

“I think it is a serious system challenge that the ministry would have to examine properly because it is we, the MPs, who are carrying the burden,” he added.

He therefore urged the government to review the current system to ensure that recruitment into the security services remains fair and accessible to all qualified applicants.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Afenyo-Markin's remarks on recruitment spark reactions

Afenyo-Markin's comments on the challenges with the ongoing recruitment exercise have sparked reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the responses below.

@Ajedewe Dominic said:

"For the first time Afenyo Markin is telling the truth."

@Kandzifo Nessa also said:

"So you first learn what you don't know, but it's the requirement for you to write the exams. After you get that knowledge, you then are ready to sit for them exams. We can't always use these "mmɔbɔmɔbɔ" excuses to justify why we must remain the way we are! Let's get serious for once."

@Gilbert Fianyo commented:

"I think this is a good call, unless one is conversant with computer and have the ability to troubleshoot , using IT gadgets can be very frustrating."

Democracy Hub, led by Oliver Baker-Vormawor, threatens legal action against the government over its recruitment process into the public sector. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Democracy Hub to sue government over recruitment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Democracy Hub had threatened legal action against the Ghanaian government over a long-standing practice of non-competitive public sector recruitment.

The group claims many vacancies are quietly filled without advertisement, denying qualified applicants the chance to apply.

The legal suit aims to enforce transparent, competitive hiring procedures in line with constitutional principles of fairness and administrative justice.

Source: YEN.com.gh