Prophet Uche has triggered reactions on social media with his comment about the upcoming World Cup

Speaking to his congregants, he claimed to have seen a vision where a lot of calamities happened in the US during the World Cup period

Social media users who watched the video have meanwhile shared varied opinions on the statement made by Prophet Roja

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The founder and leader of Reign House Chapel International, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, has grabbed attention with his latest commentary about the 2026 World Cup.

This comes after he opened up on the vision he had regarding the World Cup taking place in the US.

Prophet Uche shares a doom prophecy about the US as the 2026 World Cup inches closer Photo credit: @Patrick Smith / Staff/Getty Imaes@Prophet Uche/Facebook

Source: UGC

Addressing his congregants, Prophet Uche claimed he foresaw tragic incidents happening at the World Cup games happening in the US.

He said he foresaw spectators running from football games.

"Remember I said the World Cup, I said the World Cup. America should tighten their security. A lot of calamities. People will be watching the games and all of a sudden begin to flee. People will be watching the games and be running," he told members of the church.

Prophet Roja World Cup prophecy

Prophet Uche is not the first prophet to have prophesied doom about a country set to host a World Cup.

In February 2026, Prophet Roja also raised eyebrows when he gave a disturbing prophecy about another World Cup host, Canada.

Prophet Roja, while speaking to his congregants, said he foresaw impending tragedy in Canada, where people with their bags were hurriedly trying to leave the country.

He emphasised that in his vision, he foresaw these unfortunate incidents taking place in the month of April.

"The Lord has taken my spirit to the month of April 2026. Prayer must be made because the Lord took my spirit to the land of Canada. In my vision, what I saw was people with their bags fleeing. The world itself is not safe. I see impending tragedy coming.

Famed man of God, Prophet Roja, causes a stir with his new prophecies of impending events about to happen Photo credit: Prophet Roja/Facebook

Source: TikTok

The prophecy from Prophet Uche comes as the Ghana senior national team, the Black Stars, will play its matches against England and Croatia in the USA.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 2,000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Uche's prophecy about World Cup

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have varied opinions on the prophecy given by Prophet Uche on the World Cup.

YEN.com.gh sampled the views of netizens.

Prince Mighty Eagle commented:

"I love you for this, trust me. You are one of the finest prophets alive."

Maame Adwoa Gyanewaa added:

"I believe your word for it."

Yaw Dwarkwaa opined:

"I pray that God has mercy on Ghanaians and other nationals who will be going to the US to watch the matches. Lord, have mercy."

Captain Smart slams Roja over prophecies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart called out Prophet Roja for issuing a ‘fake’ prophecy.

Captain Smart, speaking on his show Onua Maakye on Onua TV, accused Roja of sharing his own imagination and disguising it as prophecies emanating from God.

Source: YEN.com.gh