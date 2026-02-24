Captain Smart has publicly criticised preacher Samuel Henry, also known as Prophet Roja, accusing him of issuing a “fake” prophecy about NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Prophet Roja had earlier predicted that he saw the number 15 in the spirit realm, suggesting Chairman Wontumi could face a 15-year jail term over his ongoing legal woes

In a viral video, Captain Smart dismissed the prophecy, insisting his understanding is that the case will collapse, and blasted the man of God for allegedly spreading fake prophecies

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart has blasted preacher Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja, for allegedly issuing a ‘fake’ prophecy.

Captain Smart attacks Prophet Roja on Onua Maakye after the man of God prophesied doom for Chairman Wontumi. Image credit: OnuaTV

Source: Facebook

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has faced significant legal challenges in recent months.

His company, Akonta Mining, has been accused of engaging in illegal mining practices.

Chairman Wontumi faced six counts related to permitting unlicensed mining and unlawful assignment of mineral rights without approval.

The case is currently ongoing at the Accra High Court with the NPP politician pleading not guilty to all charges.

Roja prophesies 15-year term for Wontumi

On October 31, 2025, Prophet Roja prophesied doom for Chairman Wontumi during an appearance on Onua Maakye with media personality, Captain Smart.

In a viral video, he said he had foreseen the number 15 in the spirit realm in relation to the NPP politician.

He interpreted it to mean that his upcoming trial was going to be troubling for him and he could be jailed for 15 years.

Prophet Roja said the prophecy was conditional so intercessory prayers could change the outcome and save Wontumi from doom.

The Facebook post with details of Prophet Roja’s prophecy is below.

Captain Smart blasts Prophet Roja

In a video shared on Monday, February 23, 2026, Captain Smart slammed Prophet Roja for giving out an alleged false prophecy.

He pointed to their previous conversation in which the man of God prophesied a 15-year jail term for Chairman Wontumi.

Captain Smart said his understanding of the case was that it was going to collapse and Wontumi was going to be let off with a slap on the wrist.

He called out Prophet Roja, accusing him of sharing fake prophecies that are not from God.

The TikTok video of Captain Smart slamming Prophet Roja is below.

NPP politician Abronye DC accuses Prophet Roja of demanding $1.5million from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Image credit: AbronyeDC, ProphetRoja, DrMahamuduBawumia

Source: Facebook

Reactions to Captain Smart's Prophet Roja accusation

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Captain Smart accusing Prophet Roja of sharing a cooked prophecy.

DIVINE FAVOUR🪬✝️ said:

"He said if we don't pray for him, he might be jailed. What shows that we did not pray for him?"

matta.neizer wrote:

"Did you pray for him? Asofuo ni prophecies. Mmmm."

Afia Adepa commented:

"But the prophecy was that we should pray for Wontumi. Who knows, maybe God has heard his prayer."

Abronye accuses Prophet Roja of extortion

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP's Bono Regional Chairman, Abronye DC, accused Prophet Roja of alleged extortion against the party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a video, Abronye claimed that the prophet demanded $1.5 million from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to share a favourable prophecy about him ahead of the NPP's presidential primaries.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh