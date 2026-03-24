Ghanaian seer Karma President has dropped another plane prophecy after his earlier prediction about a plane crash materialised

This came after an aircraft crashed in Tema, Ghana, on Monday, March 16, 2026, claiming the lives of two people on board

Karma's prediction has triggered reactions on social media as Ghanaians flooded the comments section to share their opinions

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Renowned Ghanaian seer Karma President has shaken the internet with another plane prophecy after his earlier prediction was believed to have materialised after the Tema aircraft crash.

Karma President drops a doom prophecy about a missing plane, sparking massive reactions. Image credit: Karma President, Pulse Ghana

Source: Facebook

On Monday, March 16, 2026, a two-seater light aircraft with tail number 9G-ADV crashed near Oninku Park in Tema Community 1, leading to the death of both individuals on board.

In the wake of the tragedy, numerous Ghanaian prophets claimed to have foreseen it in advance. In a TikTok video shared to his official account on March 16, Karma President also claimed to have foreseen the tragedy in advance. He shared a video reportedly recorded on November 11, 2025, in the aftermath of the August 6 helicopter crash, in which he warned that another tragedy was impending.

The video of Karma President seemingly prophesying the Tema plane crash earned praise on social media, with many Ghanaians describing him as a true seer.

Following his fulfilled prophecy, the spiritual leader has released a plane prediction, sparking a stir.

The TikTok video of Karma President's prophecy about the plane crash is below:

Karma President's plane prophecy

In a TikTok video shared on his official platform, Karma President indicated that we are not in normal times, claiming to have seen in a vision that a plane (whose destination he did not disclose) went missing, bringing sadness to the families of passengers who were aboard.

The seer cautioned Ghanaian celebrities to be extra careful when they have to board a plane by virtue of their work schedule to prevent any unexpected tragedy.

Although the Karma President did not disclose when his prediction would materialise, he indicated that nothing could be done about it, explaining that the world would one day wake up to the tragic news.

Social media has since been buzzing with a massive reaction after the prophecy of the Ghanaian seer.

The TikTok video of Karma President is below:

Reactions to Karma President's prophecy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the plane prophecy from Karma President.

Kwadwo wrote:

“This man is always seeing bad things. When will you give good predictions about people?”

Lilian wrote:

“Ghanaian prophets always see the negative side, eii.”

Philip wrote:

“I do not believe this man. Lotto prophets.”

Manu wrote:

“I hope you are speaking the truth because what you are saying is very serious.”

The Ghanaian seer, Karma President's prophecy about the Tema aircraft crash materialises. Image source: Karma President

Source: TikTok

Karma President's prophecy about Adom Kyei Duah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President released a doom prophecy for the founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

According to him, upon zooming into the spiritual realm, he noticed that the gods being used by the pastor were making certain demands from him.

He claimed that the gods were asking that Adom Kyei Duah refer to them anytime he spoke to his congregants.

Source: YEN.com.gh